Maulana Miraj

XAURISKBUYONLY2024

Maulana Miraj
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 212%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 458
Profit Trades:
1 080 (74.07%)
Loss Trades:
378 (25.93%)
Best trade:
113.24 USD
Worst trade:
-508.44 USD
Gross Profit:
6 510.27 USD (498 519 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 831.43 USD (318 287 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (130.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298.72 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
54.40%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
1 390 (95.34%)
Short Trades:
68 (4.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
1.15 USD
Average Profit:
6.03 USD
Average Loss:
-12.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-266.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 016.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
27.27%
Annual Forecast:
330.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.99 USD
Maximal:
1 460.40 USD (46.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.32% (1 460.43 USD)
By Equity:
39.51% (577.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 1456
USDJPY.sv 1
USK.sv 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 1.7K
USDJPY.sv 0
USK.sv 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 180K
USDJPY.sv 13
USK.sv -5
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +113.24 USD
Worst trade: -508 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -266.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 03:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 11:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 01:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 13:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 02:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 18:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
