Hendrik Feri Ferdiana

XM bejo

Hendrik Feri Ferdiana
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
XMGlobal-Real 26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
43 (35.24%)
Loss Trades:
79 (64.75%)
Best trade:
5.44 USD
Worst trade:
-5.92 USD
Gross Profit:
170.22 USD (15 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-155.27 USD (14 924 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (22.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
68.07%
Max deposit load:
6.78%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
67 (54.92%)
Short Trades:
55 (45.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
3.96 USD
Average Loss:
-1.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-16.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.14 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
6.63%
Annual Forecast:
80.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.07 USD (24.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.66% (33.07 USD)
By Equity:
2.37% (2.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP# 36
GBPUSD# 30
EURUSD# 28
NZDUSD# 18
EURJPY# 8
USDJPY# 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP# 10
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 30
NZDUSD# -10
EURJPY# -15
USDJPY# 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP# 760
GBPUSD# -91
EURUSD# 3K
NZDUSD# -976
EURJPY# -2.3K
USDJPY# 196
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.44 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.10 17:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 15:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 14:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 08:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 13:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.14 14:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 14:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.13 22:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 21 days. This comprises 15.91% of days out of the 132 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
