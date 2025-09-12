SignalsSections
Rido Irwansyah

EA Follow Trend New V2

Rido Irwansyah
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 167%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
Trades:
7 370
Profit Trades:
4 474 (60.70%)
Loss Trades:
2 896 (39.29%)
Best trade:
11 760.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20 480.00 USD
Gross Profit:
301 526.09 USD (2 216 936 pips)
Gross Loss:
-285 059.98 USD (2 349 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (237.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36 553.76 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
47.48%
Max deposit load:
107.82%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
1571
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
4 071 (55.24%)
Short Trades:
3 299 (44.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
2.23 USD
Average Profit:
67.40 USD
Average Loss:
-98.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
45 (-3 557.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35 494.34 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
39.80%
Annual Forecast:
482.88%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.45 USD
Maximal:
35 494.34 USD (58.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.56% (23 003.63 USD)
By Equity:
76.80% (22 146.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 7370
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 16K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv -133K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11 760.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 480 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +237.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 557.14 USD

More Info WA 082128769785

EA Follow Trend
Mengikutin Arah Arus Candle
Sistem Haging Follow Trend
No reviews
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 14:36
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 10:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 23:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 19:37
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 15:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.12 10:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 10:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
