- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 370
Profit Trades:
4 474 (60.70%)
Loss Trades:
2 896 (39.29%)
Best trade:
11 760.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20 480.00 USD
Gross Profit:
301 526.09 USD (2 216 936 pips)
Gross Loss:
-285 059.98 USD (2 349 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (237.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36 553.76 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
47.48%
Max deposit load:
107.82%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
1571
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
4 071 (55.24%)
Short Trades:
3 299 (44.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
2.23 USD
Average Profit:
67.40 USD
Average Loss:
-98.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
45 (-3 557.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35 494.34 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
39.80%
Annual Forecast:
482.88%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.45 USD
Maximal:
35 494.34 USD (58.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.56% (23 003.63 USD)
By Equity:
76.80% (22 146.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|7370
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|16K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|-133K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11 760.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 480 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +237.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 557.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
More Info WA 082128769785
EA Follow Trend
Mengikutin Arah Arus Candle
Sistem Haging Follow Trend
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
167%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
USD
USD
20
94%
7 370
60%
47%
1.05
2.23
USD
USD
77%
1:400