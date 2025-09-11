The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real31 0.57 × 28 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 3.62 × 90 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 3.98 × 56 ICMarketsSC-MT5 5.44 × 41 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor