SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BTCshuadan
Yi Guang Fan

BTCshuadan

Yi Guang Fan
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 -57%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 253
Profit Trades:
751 (59.93%)
Loss Trades:
502 (40.06%)
Best trade:
24.55 USD
Worst trade:
-16.37 USD
Gross Profit:
990.33 USD (5 130 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 045.95 USD (4 618 895 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (25.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.05 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
3.18%
Max deposit load:
86.66%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
633 (50.52%)
Short Trades:
620 (49.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.32 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-35.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.89 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.58%
Annual Forecast:
19.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
93.63 USD
Maximal:
93.63 USD (93.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
93.63% (93.63 USD)
By Equity:
35.88% (27.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1141
XAUUSD 109
EURUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 34
XAUUSD -86
EURUSD -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 520K
XAUUSD -8.6K
EURUSD -50
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.55 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.57 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.62 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.98 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.44 × 41
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
盈利不重要 主要看交易量
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 18:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 02:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 21:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 19:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 15:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 12:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 11:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 03:02
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 02:02
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTCshuadan
300 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
49
USD
21
99%
1 253
59%
3%
0.94
-0.04
USD
94%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.