How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
1 253
Profit Trades:
751 (59.93%)
Loss Trades:
502 (40.06%)
Best trade:
24.55 USD
Worst trade:
-16.37 USD
Gross Profit:
990.33 USD (5 130 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 045.95 USD (4 618 895 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (25.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.05 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
3.18%
Max deposit load:
86.66%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
633 (50.52%)
Short Trades:
620 (49.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.32 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-35.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.89 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.58%
Annual Forecast:
19.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
93.63 USD
Maximal:
93.63 USD (93.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
93.63% (93.63 USD)
By Equity:
35.88% (27.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1141
|XAUUSD
|109
|EURUSD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|34
|XAUUSD
|-86
|EURUSD
|-4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|520K
|XAUUSD
|-8.6K
|EURUSD
|-50
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.55 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
盈利不重要 主要看交易量
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
USD
49
USD
USD
21
99%
1 253
59%
3%
0.94
-0.04
USD
USD
94%
1:500