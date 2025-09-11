SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NDB Vonway
Max Jimmy Pasaribu

NDB Vonway

Max Jimmy Pasaribu
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 123%
VonwayGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
40 (81.63%)
Loss Trades:
9 (18.37%)
Best trade:
19.80 USD
Worst trade:
-6.75 USD
Gross Profit:
46.94 USD (45 447 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.03 USD (14 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (29.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.16 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
60.29%
Max deposit load:
133.70%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.65
Long Trades:
20 (40.82%)
Short Trades:
29 (59.18%)
Profit Factor:
4.68
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
1.17 USD
Average Loss:
-1.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.63 USD
Maximal:
7.94 USD (26.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.20% (7.94 USD)
By Equity:
66.04% (34.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.s 47
BTCUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.s 38
BTCUSD -1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.s 2K
BTCUSD 57K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.80 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VonwayGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 01:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 07:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 11:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 11:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 08:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.17 10:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.17 07:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 05:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 03:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 13:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NDB Vonway
30 USD per month
123%
0
0
USD
67
USD
29
0%
49
81%
60%
4.67
0.75
USD
66%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.