Trades:
913
Profit Trades:
694 (76.01%)
Loss Trades:
219 (23.99%)
Best trade:
4 103.93 USD
Worst trade:
-3 640.34 USD
Gross Profit:
48 128.62 USD (34 680 923 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 174.48 USD (22 231 997 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (2 873.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 195.59 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
22.61%
Max deposit load:
22.21%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.75
Long Trades:
299 (32.75%)
Short Trades:
614 (67.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.39
Expected Payoff:
30.62 USD
Average Profit:
69.35 USD
Average Loss:
-92.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 040.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 621.61 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
147.42%
Annual Forecast:
1 788.64%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.13 USD
Maximal:
5 889.85 USD (44.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.89% (5 889.85 USD)
By Equity:
57.85% (9 456.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|909
|XAUUSD
|2
|US30
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|28K
|XAUUSD
|5
|US30
|0
|EURUSD
|0
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|12M
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|US30
|16
|EURUSD
|12
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
Best trade: +4 103.93 USD
Worst trade: -3 640 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 873.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 040.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|54.99 × 159
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
Bitcoin Legend
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
870%
0
0
USD
USD
32K
USD
USD
18
94%
913
76%
23%
2.38
30.62
USD
USD
58%
1:200