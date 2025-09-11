SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bitcoin Legend
Latifur Rahaman

Bitcoin Legend

Latifur Rahaman
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 870%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
913
Profit Trades:
694 (76.01%)
Loss Trades:
219 (23.99%)
Best trade:
4 103.93 USD
Worst trade:
-3 640.34 USD
Gross Profit:
48 128.62 USD (34 680 923 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 174.48 USD (22 231 997 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (2 873.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 195.59 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
22.61%
Max deposit load:
22.21%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.75
Long Trades:
299 (32.75%)
Short Trades:
614 (67.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.39
Expected Payoff:
30.62 USD
Average Profit:
69.35 USD
Average Loss:
-92.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 040.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 621.61 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
147.42%
Annual Forecast:
1 788.64%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.13 USD
Maximal:
5 889.85 USD (44.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.89% (5 889.85 USD)
By Equity:
57.85% (9 456.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 909
XAUUSD 2
US30 1
EURUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 28K
XAUUSD 5
US30 0
EURUSD 0
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 12M
XAUUSD 2.6K
US30 16
EURUSD 12
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 103.93 USD
Worst trade: -3 640 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 873.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 040.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
54.99 × 159
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Bitcoin Legend
No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 08:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 06:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 21:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 01:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 06:11
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 07:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 20:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bitcoin Legend
999 USD per month
870%
0
0
USD
32K
USD
18
94%
913
76%
23%
2.38
30.62
USD
58%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.