Hang Lou

GoldFXEzWin

0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 111 USD per month
growth since 2025 -26%
Ava-Real 5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
61 (52.58%)
Loss Trades:
55 (47.41%)
Best trade:
579.06 USD
Worst trade:
-240.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 528.42 USD (84 981 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 194.47 USD (79 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 025.60 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
80.50%
Max deposit load:
107.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
71 (61.21%)
Short Trades:
45 (38.79%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-5.74 USD
Average Profit:
90.63 USD
Average Loss:
-112.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-379.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-706.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.96%
Annual Forecast:
23.83%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 230.75 USD
Maximal:
2 201.19 USD (75.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.47% (2 201.19 USD)
By Equity:
34.96% (241.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 28
EURUSD 26
CrudeOIL 12
HK_50 10
CHINA_A50 9
AUDCAD 4
AUDCHF 4
EUROPE_50 4
EURNZD 3
USDCHF 3
AUDNZD 3
NZDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
SILVER 2
GERMANY_40 2
NZDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 630
EURUSD 126
CrudeOIL -670
HK_50 -205
CHINA_A50 -304
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF 1
EUROPE_50 -293
EURNZD 1
USDCHF 2
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 0
GBPUSD 241
SILVER 119
GERMANY_40 -167
NZDJPY 1
USDJPY -151
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 14K
EURUSD -953
CrudeOIL -56
HK_50 412
CHINA_A50 -5.5K
AUDCAD 197
AUDCHF 45
EUROPE_50 -143
EURNZD 148
USDCHF 161
AUDNZD 147
NZDCAD -2
GBPUSD 979
SILVER 603
GERMANY_40 -4.1K
NZDJPY 50
USDJPY -617
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +579.06 USD
Worst trade: -241 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -379.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ACYFX-Live
0.00 × 7
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 27
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 18
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 15
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 18
ICMarkets-Live09
0.01 × 117
ICMarkets-Live17
0.02 × 50
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
ICMarkets-Live06
0.08 × 198
ICMarkets-Live04
0.16 × 77
Exness-Real7
0.19 × 21
ICMarkets-Live08
0.31 × 32
Ava-Real 5
0.58 × 206
Alpari-Standard3
1.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 6
1.80 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 5
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
2.50 × 4
Eightcap-Real
2.69 × 177
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
3.10 × 238
Trading.com-Real 20
3.56 × 16
NineDream-Live
5.91 × 11
一件事做到极致就是艺术
No reviews
2025.11.19 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 11:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 15:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.06 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 12:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 06:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 11:03
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 12:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.08 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 01:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.08 01:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.11 05:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 04:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.10 11:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 11:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 11:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
