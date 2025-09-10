- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
61 (52.58%)
Loss Trades:
55 (47.41%)
Best trade:
579.06 USD
Worst trade:
-240.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 528.42 USD (84 981 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 194.47 USD (79 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 025.60 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
80.50%
Max deposit load:
107.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
71 (61.21%)
Short Trades:
45 (38.79%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-5.74 USD
Average Profit:
90.63 USD
Average Loss:
-112.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-379.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-706.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.96%
Annual Forecast:
23.83%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 230.75 USD
Maximal:
2 201.19 USD (75.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.47% (2 201.19 USD)
By Equity:
34.96% (241.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|28
|EURUSD
|26
|CrudeOIL
|12
|HK_50
|10
|CHINA_A50
|9
|AUDCAD
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|EUROPE_50
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|SILVER
|2
|GERMANY_40
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|630
|EURUSD
|126
|CrudeOIL
|-670
|HK_50
|-205
|CHINA_A50
|-304
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|EUROPE_50
|-293
|EURNZD
|1
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|241
|SILVER
|119
|GERMANY_40
|-167
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|-151
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|14K
|EURUSD
|-953
|CrudeOIL
|-56
|HK_50
|412
|CHINA_A50
|-5.5K
|AUDCAD
|197
|AUDCHF
|45
|EUROPE_50
|-143
|EURNZD
|148
|USDCHF
|161
|AUDNZD
|147
|NZDCAD
|-2
|GBPUSD
|979
|SILVER
|603
|GERMANY_40
|-4.1K
|NZDJPY
|50
|USDJPY
|-617
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +579.06 USD
Worst trade: -241 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -379.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 27
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 15
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.01 × 117
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.02 × 50
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.08 × 198
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.16 × 77
|
Exness-Real7
|0.19 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.31 × 32
|
Ava-Real 5
|0.58 × 206
|
Alpari-Standard3
|1.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 6
|1.80 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 5
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|2.50 × 4
|
Eightcap-Real
|2.69 × 177
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|3.10 × 238
|
Trading.com-Real 20
|3.56 × 16
|
NineDream-Live
|5.91 × 11
一件事做到极致就是艺术
No reviews
