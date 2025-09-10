SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PR X
Mingze Yang

PR X

Mingze Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2025 122%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 522
Profit Trades:
966 (63.46%)
Loss Trades:
556 (36.53%)
Best trade:
14.77 USD
Worst trade:
-25.53 USD
Gross Profit:
3 842.50 USD (3 840 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 231.53 USD (3 229 410 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (73.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.58 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
7.74%
Max deposit load:
13.28%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
624 (41.00%)
Short Trades:
898 (59.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.98 USD
Average Loss:
-5.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-126.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-139.25 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
52.94%
Annual Forecast:
642.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
266.65 USD (29.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.03% (266.65 USD)
By Equity:
21.61% (178.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1522
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 611
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 611K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.77 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 172
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
375 more...
No reviews
2026.01.14 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 04:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 00:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 01:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 08:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 05:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 02:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 08:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 12:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 10:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 13:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PR X
55 USD per month
122%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
18
0%
1 522
63%
8%
1.18
0.40
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

