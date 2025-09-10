- Growth
Trades:
1 522
Profit Trades:
966 (63.46%)
Loss Trades:
556 (36.53%)
Best trade:
14.77 USD
Worst trade:
-25.53 USD
Gross Profit:
3 842.50 USD (3 840 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 231.53 USD (3 229 410 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (73.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.58 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
7.74%
Max deposit load:
13.28%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
624 (41.00%)
Short Trades:
898 (59.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.98 USD
Average Loss:
-5.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-126.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-139.25 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
52.94%
Annual Forecast:
642.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
266.65 USD (29.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.03% (266.65 USD)
By Equity:
21.61% (178.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1522
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|611
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|611K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.77 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
