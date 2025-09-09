SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EA SSMARTBOT V4 ONE STRIKE
Ervan Chandra Gunawan

EA SSMARTBOT V4 ONE STRIKE

Ervan Chandra Gunawan
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 800 USD per month
growth since 2025 103%
DooFinancialFutures-Trade
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
66 (51.56%)
Loss Trades:
62 (48.44%)
Best trade:
2 246.25 USD
Worst trade:
-2 130.64 USD
Gross Profit:
114 330.40 USD (2 316 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93 665.77 USD (1 867 802 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (9 731.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 731.10 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
67.04%
Max deposit load:
0.90%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
74 (57.81%)
Short Trades:
54 (42.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
161.44 USD
Average Profit:
1 732.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1 510.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8 032.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 032.14 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.74%
Annual Forecast:
69.70%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 902.77 USD
Maximal:
11 592.77 USD (33.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.35% (11 317.02 USD)
By Equity:
10.51% (2 684.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 128
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 448K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 246.25 USD
Worst trade: -2 131 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 731.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 032.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooFinancialFutures-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🔥 SSmartbot V2 – Sniper Strategy
Trading otomatis dengan konsep “One Shot Entry” yang fokus hanya pada entry dengan probabilitas tertinggi. Dirancang khusus untuk pasangan XAU/USD (Gold) dengan pendekatan Sniper Trading – menunggu momen terbaik layaknya penembak jitu.

✨ Keunggulan Utama:

  • 🎯 One Shot Entry → Tanpa martingale & tanpa layering berlebihan.

  • 🧠 AI Forecasting Mapping → Analisa tren berbasis data & algoritma cerdas.

  • Auto-Trade 24/5 → Eksekusi cepat, konsisten, dan disiplin.

  • 📊 Money Management Terintegrasi → Stop Loss, Take Profit, dan ukuran lot otomatis menyesuaikan risiko.

  • 📈 Fokus pada XAU/USD (Gold) → Pasangan paling likuid dan volatile.


No reviews
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 02:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 08:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 23:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 06:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 20:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 05:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 23:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 12:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 06:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 02:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA SSMARTBOT V4 ONE STRIKE
800 USD per month
103%
0
0
USD
41K
USD
17
94%
128
51%
67%
1.22
161.44
USD
46%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.