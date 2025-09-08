- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
97 (59.50%)
Loss Trades:
66 (40.49%)
Best trade:
298.80 USD
Worst trade:
-302.64 USD
Gross Profit:
17 046.33 USD (325 837 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 370.04 USD (200 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 825.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 890.22 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
95.66%
Max deposit load:
9.77%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.91
Long Trades:
112 (68.71%)
Short Trades:
51 (31.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
34.82 USD
Average Profit:
175.74 USD
Average Loss:
-172.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 459.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 459.86 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
14.44%
Annual Forecast:
175.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
674.19 USD
Maximal:
1 949.49 USD (14.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.84% (1 949.49 USD)
By Equity:
11.63% (711.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|107
|GBPJPY
|19
|CHFJPY
|13
|EURJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.4K
|GBPJPY
|-125
|CHFJPY
|96
|EURJPY
|234
|USDJPY
|23
|AUDJPY
|-17
|CADJPY
|-73
|NZDJPY
|185
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|113K
|GBPJPY
|387
|CHFJPY
|3.9K
|EURJPY
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|527
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|3K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +298.80 USD
Worst trade: -303 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 825.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 459.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
141%
0
0
USD
USD
7K
USD
USD
21
0%
163
59%
96%
1.49
34.82
USD
USD
25%
1:50