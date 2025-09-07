SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / JINNIUFX7
Fuchao Wang

JINNIUFX7

Fuchao Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
481 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2016 667%
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 936
Profit Trades:
7 646 (64.05%)
Loss Trades:
4 290 (35.94%)
Best trade:
744.96 USD
Worst trade:
-122.56 USD
Gross Profit:
77 110.78 USD (2 170 310 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55 416.38 USD (2 341 217 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (75.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
744.96 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
82.79%
Max deposit load:
3.97%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
39.88
Long Trades:
5 958 (49.92%)
Short Trades:
5 978 (50.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
10.09 USD
Average Loss:
-12.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-425.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-425.11 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.50%
Annual Forecast:
6.06%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.51 USD
Maximal:
543.97 USD (8.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.31% (543.97 USD)
By Equity:
1.24% (267.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 11936
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -170K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +744.96 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -425.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackwellGlobal2-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 7
XM.COM-Real 1
0.00 × 10
No reviews
2025.09.11 06:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
