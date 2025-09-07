SignalsSections
Fuchao Wang

JINNIUFX4

Fuchao Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
163 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 90%
AuroraExplorePty-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
341
Profit Trades:
162 (47.50%)
Loss Trades:
179 (52.49%)
Best trade:
875.69 USD
Worst trade:
-324.66 USD
Gross Profit:
24 091.88 USD (434 332 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 828.36 USD (343 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 454.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 622.26 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
43.60%
Max deposit load:
1.64%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.93
Long Trades:
185 (54.25%)
Short Trades:
156 (45.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
24.23 USD
Average Profit:
148.72 USD
Average Loss:
-88.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 384.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 919.14 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
1.72%
Annual Forecast:
20.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 013.35 USD
Maximal:
2 100.02 USD (20.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.82% (2 100.02 USD)
By Equity:
1.79% (282.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 341
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 91K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +875.69 USD
Worst trade: -325 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 454.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 384.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AuroraExplorePty-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 10:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 00:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 10:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 06:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 05:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.21 23:27
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 07:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 23:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 11:21
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 1030 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.07 12:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
