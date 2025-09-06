SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Equitymachine EA
Falah Rahma Sari

Equitymachine EA

Falah Rahma Sari
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 123%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
645
Profit Trades:
645 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
23.04 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
6 553.70 USD (6 553 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
645 (6 553.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 553.70 USD (645)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.85
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.41%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
645 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
10.16 USD
Average Profit:
10.16 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
15.89%
Annual Forecast:
192.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
73.37% (6 945.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 645
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.04 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 645
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 553.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
contact me :
t.me/equilabs
equilabs.ai@gmail.com
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 18:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 03:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 02:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 19:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Equitymachine EA
50 USD per month
123%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
17
100%
645
100%
100%
n/a
10.16
USD
73%
1:500
