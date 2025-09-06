- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
645
Profit Trades:
645 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
23.04 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
6 553.70 USD (6 553 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
645 (6 553.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 553.70 USD (645)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.85
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.41%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
645 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
10.16 USD
Average Profit:
10.16 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
15.89%
Annual Forecast:
192.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
73.37% (6 945.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|645
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.04 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 645
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 553.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
contact me :
t.me/equilabs
equilabs.ai@gmail.com
t.me/equilabs
equilabs.ai@gmail.com
