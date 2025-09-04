SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HedGinG UCEC B
Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG UCEC B

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
2 / 5.8K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 275%
ECMarkets-Live10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
365
Profit Trades:
220 (60.27%)
Loss Trades:
145 (39.73%)
Best trade:
23.80 USD
Worst trade:
-20.47 USD
Gross Profit:
1 092.70 USD (78 913 pips)
Gross Loss:
-541.97 USD (58 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (53.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.09 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
96.27%
Max deposit load:
14.86%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
16.67
Long Trades:
184 (50.41%)
Short Trades:
181 (49.59%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
1.51 USD
Average Profit:
4.97 USD
Average Loss:
-3.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.03 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.75%
Annual Forecast:
203.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.98 USD
Maximal:
33.03 USD (12.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.98% (33.03 USD)
By Equity:
23.25% (123.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 214
USDCAD 151
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 373
USDCAD 178
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 13K
USDCAD 7.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.80 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 11
0.06 × 139
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.15 × 364
投资有风险，入市需谨慎！
No reviews
2025.10.08 05:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 19:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 09:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
