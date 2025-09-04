The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 11 0.06 × 139 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.15 × 364 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor