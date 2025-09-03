- Growth
Trades:
1 539
Profit Trades:
1 056 (68.61%)
Loss Trades:
483 (31.38%)
Best trade:
122.90 USD
Worst trade:
-291.52 USD
Gross Profit:
7 695.61 USD (501 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 302.26 USD (205 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (83.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
182.64 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
82.22%
Max deposit load:
2.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
992 (64.46%)
Short Trades:
547 (35.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
7.29 USD
Average Loss:
-13.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-154.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-292.44 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.15%
Annual Forecast:
1.78%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
209.96 USD
Maximal:
681.14 USD (22.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.66% (245.04 USD)
By Equity:
10.36% (1 997.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD+
|573
|GBPUSD+
|389
|XAUUSD+
|311
|NZDCAD+
|104
|DJ30.r
|21
|EURJPY+
|19
|GER40.r
|15
|EURAUD+
|15
|GBPCAD+
|14
|EURUSD+
|13
|AUDUSD+
|12
|GBPNZD+
|10
|GBPAUD+
|9
|USDJPY+
|8
|EURGBP+
|8
|GBPCHF+
|5
|AUDJPY+
|3
|CADJPY+
|2
|USDCAD+
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD+
|224
|GBPUSD+
|-15
|XAUUSD+
|-264
|NZDCAD+
|521
|DJ30.r
|-51
|EURJPY+
|74
|GER40.r
|-41
|EURAUD+
|122
|GBPCAD+
|269
|EURUSD+
|59
|AUDUSD+
|227
|GBPNZD+
|-72
|GBPAUD+
|138
|USDJPY+
|82
|EURGBP+
|41
|GBPCHF+
|76
|AUDJPY+
|56
|CADJPY+
|22
|USDCAD+
|23
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD+
|951
|GBPUSD+
|-5.3K
|XAUUSD+
|580
|NZDCAD+
|5.2K
|DJ30.r
|-20K
|EURJPY+
|2.4K
|GER40.r
|-6.3K
|EURAUD+
|1.6K
|GBPCAD+
|2.5K
|EURUSD+
|1.1K
|AUDUSD+
|1.5K
|GBPNZD+
|1.3K
|GBPAUD+
|1.7K
|USDJPY+
|1.5K
|EURGBP+
|623
|GBPCHF+
|616
|AUDJPY+
|732
|CADJPY+
|256
|USDCAD+
|215
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +122.90 USD
Worst trade: -292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.58 USD
