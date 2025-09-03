SignalsSections
Po Yuan Chen

TC Investment Safeway

Po Yuan Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 5%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 539
Profit Trades:
1 056 (68.61%)
Loss Trades:
483 (31.38%)
Best trade:
122.90 USD
Worst trade:
-291.52 USD
Gross Profit:
7 695.61 USD (501 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 302.26 USD (205 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (83.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
182.64 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
82.22%
Max deposit load:
2.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
992 (64.46%)
Short Trades:
547 (35.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
7.29 USD
Average Loss:
-13.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-154.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-292.44 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.15%
Annual Forecast:
1.78%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
209.96 USD
Maximal:
681.14 USD (22.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.66% (245.04 USD)
By Equity:
10.36% (1 997.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD+ 573
GBPUSD+ 389
XAUUSD+ 311
NZDCAD+ 104
DJ30.r 21
EURJPY+ 19
GER40.r 15
EURAUD+ 15
GBPCAD+ 14
EURUSD+ 13
AUDUSD+ 12
GBPNZD+ 10
GBPAUD+ 9
USDJPY+ 8
EURGBP+ 8
GBPCHF+ 5
AUDJPY+ 3
CADJPY+ 2
USDCAD+ 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD+ 224
GBPUSD+ -15
XAUUSD+ -264
NZDCAD+ 521
DJ30.r -51
EURJPY+ 74
GER40.r -41
EURAUD+ 122
GBPCAD+ 269
EURUSD+ 59
AUDUSD+ 227
GBPNZD+ -72
GBPAUD+ 138
USDJPY+ 82
EURGBP+ 41
GBPCHF+ 76
AUDJPY+ 56
CADJPY+ 22
USDCAD+ 23
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD+ 951
GBPUSD+ -5.3K
XAUUSD+ 580
NZDCAD+ 5.2K
DJ30.r -20K
EURJPY+ 2.4K
GER40.r -6.3K
EURAUD+ 1.6K
GBPCAD+ 2.5K
EURUSD+ 1.1K
AUDUSD+ 1.5K
GBPNZD+ 1.3K
GBPAUD+ 1.7K
USDJPY+ 1.5K
EURGBP+ 623
GBPCHF+ 616
AUDJPY+ 732
CADJPY+ 256
USDCAD+ 215
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +122.90 USD
Worst trade: -292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.10.13 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 13:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 194 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 07:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 193 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 11:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 13:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 15:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 08:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 03:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.63% of days out of 160 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
