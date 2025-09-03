- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
48 (59.25%)
Loss Trades:
33 (40.74%)
Best trade:
5 473.50 USD
Worst trade:
-2 056.00 USD
Gross Profit:
48 264.00 USD (164 880 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 649.25 USD (202 850 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (13 219.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 219.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
29.01%
Max deposit load:
29.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
68 (83.95%)
Short Trades:
13 (16.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
266.85 USD
Average Profit:
1 005.50 USD
Average Loss:
-807.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-5 083.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 083.75 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-6.38%
Annual Forecast:
-77.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 038.00 USD
Maximal:
10 502.25 USD (33.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.66% (3 547.00 USD)
By Equity:
37.49% (933.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|NQ100.R
|14
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|24K
|NQ100.R
|-2.8K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|NQ100.R
|-89K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
