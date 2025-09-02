SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Only
Wai Hang Leung

EA Only

Wai Hang Leung
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 462%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
431
Profit Trades:
360 (83.52%)
Loss Trades:
71 (16.47%)
Best trade:
518.76 USD
Worst trade:
-834.35 USD
Gross Profit:
7 782.78 USD (257 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 892.88 USD (74 931 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (750.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
750.31 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
49.99%
Latest trade:
57 minutes ago
Trades per week:
109
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.39
Long Trades:
271 (62.88%)
Short Trades:
160 (37.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
11.35 USD
Average Profit:
21.62 USD
Average Loss:
-40.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-186.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 443.29 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
83.18%
Annual Forecast:
1 009.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
976.00 USD
Maximal:
1 443.29 USD (123.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.79% (1 443.29 USD)
By Equity:
67.55% (1 586.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY+ 83
XAUUSD+ 71
EURUSD+ 60
GBPUSD+ 50
AUDUSD+ 47
USDCHF+ 26
USDCAD+ 21
GBPJPY+ 18
EURJPY+ 16
AUDJPY+ 12
GBPCHF+ 11
EURCHF+ 11
HK50ft.r 5
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY+ 1.2K
XAUUSD+ 259
EURUSD+ 451
GBPUSD+ 932
AUDUSD+ 532
USDCHF+ 288
USDCAD+ 255
GBPJPY+ 132
EURJPY+ 150
AUDJPY+ 117
GBPCHF+ 132
EURCHF+ 98
HK50ft.r 392
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY+ 38K
XAUUSD+ -23K
EURUSD+ 19K
GBPUSD+ 6K
AUDUSD+ 8K
USDCHF+ 7.3K
USDCAD+ 5.2K
GBPJPY+ 6.2K
EURJPY+ 11K
AUDJPY+ 6.4K
GBPCHF+ 3.8K
EURCHF+ 1.5K
HK50ft.r 93K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +518.76 USD
Worst trade: -834 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +750.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 09:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 08:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 07:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 05:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 02:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 10:00
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
