Rommy Wijaya

Yearly Investment

Rommy Wijaya
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 129%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
535
Profit Trades:
404 (75.51%)
Loss Trades:
131 (24.49%)
Best trade:
42.02 USD
Worst trade:
-20.68 USD
Gross Profit:
1 344.39 USD (300 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 183.01 USD (318 358 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (98.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.75 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
10.53%
Max deposit load:
28.07%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.18
Long Trades:
348 (65.05%)
Short Trades:
187 (34.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.33 USD
Average Loss:
-9.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-51.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.58 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-37.46%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
136.47 USD (36.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.53% (136.47 USD)
By Equity:
8.18% (9.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 465
BTCUSD 70
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 163
BTCUSD -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
BTCUSD -36K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.02 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 more...
Welcome to Copy My Signal! 🎯

Strategy Used: Breakthrough Strategy

Important Notes Before Copying:

  1. I don’t trade when I’m not in a good mood.

  2. Profit and loss are both natural parts of trading.

  3. Trade at your own risk.

  4. Stop loss is fixed at 100 pips only.

  5. All trades are fully managed by EA (Expert Advisor) — but still refer to point number 1.

💡 Tip: Protect your capital by regularly withdrawing your profits.

Note:
I will withdraw my initial deposit once the account reaches 200% profit, and subsequent withdrawals will be done annually.


No reviews
