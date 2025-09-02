- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|470
|BTCUSD
|70
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|151
|BTCUSD
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|BTCUSD
|-36K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
Welcome to Copy My Signal! 🎯
Strategy Used: Breakthrough Strategy
Important Notes Before Copying:
-
I don’t trade when I’m not in a good mood.
-
Profit and loss are both natural parts of trading.
-
Trade at your own risk.
-
Stop loss is fixed at 100 pips only.
-
All trades are fully managed by EA (Expert Advisor) — but still refer to point number 1.
💡 Tip: Protect your capital by regularly withdrawing your profits.
Note:
I will withdraw my initial deposit once the account reaches 200% profit, and subsequent withdrawals will be done annually.
