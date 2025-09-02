SignaleKategorien
Rommy Wijaya

Yearly Investment

Rommy Wijaya
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
18 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 111%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
540
Gewinntrades:
407 (75.37%)
Verlusttrades:
133 (24.63%)
Bester Trade:
42.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.68 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 352.27 USD (301 229 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 203.24 USD (320 367 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (98.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
98.75 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
10.53%
Max deposit load:
28.07%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
34 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.09
Long-Positionen:
351 (65.00%)
Short-Positionen:
189 (35.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-9.05 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-51.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-51.58 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-33.17%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
136.47 USD (36.32%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
49.53% (136.47 USD)
Kapital:
8.18% (9.42 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 470
BTCUSD 70
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 151
BTCUSD -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
BTCUSD -36K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +42.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +98.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -51.58 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
noch 19 ...
Welcome to Copy My Signal! 🎯

Strategy Used: Breakthrough Strategy

Important Notes Before Copying:

  1. I don’t trade when I’m not in a good mood.

  2. Profit and loss are both natural parts of trading.

  3. Trade at your own risk.

  4. Stop loss is fixed at 100 pips only.

  5. All trades are fully managed by EA (Expert Advisor) — but still refer to point number 1.

💡 Tip: Protect your capital by regularly withdrawing your profits.

Note:
I will withdraw my initial deposit once the account reaches 200% profit, and subsequent withdrawals will be done annually.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.03 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 01:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 03:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 11:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 07:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 03:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 02:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 01:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 07:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
