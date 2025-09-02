Welcome to Copy My Signal! 🎯

Strategy Used: Breakthrough Strategy

Important Notes Before Copying:

I don’t trade when I’m not in a good mood. Profit and loss are both natural parts of trading. Trade at your own risk. Stop loss is fixed at 100 pips only. All trades are fully managed by EA (Expert Advisor) — but still refer to point number 1.

💡 Tip: Protect your capital by regularly withdrawing your profits.

Note:

I will withdraw my initial deposit once the account reaches 200% profit, and subsequent withdrawals will be done annually.