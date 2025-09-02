SeñalesSecciones
Rommy Wijaya

Yearly Investment

Rommy Wijaya
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
17 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 108%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
538
Transacciones Rentables:
405 (75.27%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
133 (24.72%)
Mejor transacción:
42.02 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.68 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 349.71 USD (300 962 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 203.24 USD (320 367 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (98.75 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
98.75 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
10.53%
Carga máxima del depósito:
28.07%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
18
Tiempo medio de espera:
34 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.07
Transacciones Largas:
351 (65.24%)
Transacciones Cortas:
187 (34.76%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.12
Beneficio Esperado:
0.27 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.05 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-51.58 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-51.58 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-28.42%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
136.47 USD (36.32%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
49.53% (136.47 USD)
De fondos:
8.18% (9.42 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 468
BTCUSD 70
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 148
BTCUSD -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 17K
BTCUSD -36K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +42.02 USD
Peor transacción: -21 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +98.75 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -51.58 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live04" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
otros 19...
Welcome to Copy My Signal! 🎯

Strategy Used: Breakthrough Strategy

Important Notes Before Copying:

  1. I don’t trade when I’m not in a good mood.

  2. Profit and loss are both natural parts of trading.

  3. Trade at your own risk.

  4. Stop loss is fixed at 100 pips only.

  5. All trades are fully managed by EA (Expert Advisor) — but still refer to point number 1.

💡 Tip: Protect your capital by regularly withdrawing your profits.

Note:
I will withdraw my initial deposit once the account reaches 200% profit, and subsequent withdrawals will be done annually.


2025.12.03 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 01:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 03:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 11:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 07:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 03:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 02:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 01:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 07:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
