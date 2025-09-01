SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FX Scalper
Adul Tanthuvanit

FX Scalper

Adul Tanthuvanit
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
80 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
20 (20.00%)
Best trade:
8.90 USD
Worst trade:
-32.90 USD
Gross Profit:
408.33 USD (9 166 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325.92 USD (6 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (62.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.53 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
11.48%
Max deposit load:
6.87%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
55 (55.00%)
Short Trades:
45 (45.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
5.10 USD
Average Loss:
-16.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-42.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.39 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.27%
Annual Forecast:
3.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
51.66 USD (8.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.31% (47.85 USD)
By Equity:
3.47% (20.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 39
USDJPY 34
EURUSD 27
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 58
USDJPY -4
EURUSD 28
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.7K
USDJPY 108
EURUSD 758
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.90 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.38 × 8
TitanFX-05
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 131
Tickmill-Live05
0.54 × 327
Tickmill-Live02
0.62 × 1703
Tickmill-Live
0.66 × 1100
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live10
0.82 × 17
ICMarkets-Live18
0.84 × 105
ICMarkets-Live07
0.88 × 620
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.93 × 508
77 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.10 20:37
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 10:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 03:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 01:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 07:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.08 14:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 13:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 14:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.01 14:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.01 13:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 13:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 13:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.01 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 13:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FX Scalper
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
582
USD
17
100%
100
80%
11%
1.25
0.82
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.