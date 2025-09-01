- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
80 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
20 (20.00%)
Best trade:
8.90 USD
Worst trade:
-32.90 USD
Gross Profit:
408.33 USD (9 166 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325.92 USD (6 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (62.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.53 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
11.48%
Max deposit load:
6.87%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
55 (55.00%)
Short Trades:
45 (45.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
5.10 USD
Average Loss:
-16.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-42.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.39 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.27%
Annual Forecast:
3.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
51.66 USD (8.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.31% (47.85 USD)
By Equity:
3.47% (20.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|39
|USDJPY
|34
|EURUSD
|27
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|58
|USDJPY
|-4
|EURUSD
|28
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|USDJPY
|108
|EURUSD
|758
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.90 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.38 × 8
|
TitanFX-05
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.53 × 131
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.54 × 327
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.62 × 1703
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.66 × 1100
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.67 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.82 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.84 × 105
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.88 × 620
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.93 × 508
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
582
USD
USD
17
100%
100
80%
11%
1.25
0.82
USD
USD
8%
1:500