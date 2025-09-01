SignalsSections
Christia Nency Tri

Raiden AUD

Christia Nency Tri
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
139 (78.53%)
Loss Trades:
38 (21.47%)
Best trade:
15.75 USD
Worst trade:
-38.94 USD
Gross Profit:
400.11 USD (53 088 pips)
Gross Loss:
-387.76 USD (54 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (70.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.25 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.53%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
76 (42.94%)
Short Trades:
101 (57.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.88 USD
Average Loss:
-10.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-156.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.51 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-1.57%
Annual Forecast:
-19.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.85 USD
Maximal:
227.36 USD (31.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.46% (227.36 USD)
By Equity:
52.14% (238.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 63
NZDCAD 40
AUDNZD 20
GBPCHF 14
GBPJPY 14
EURAUD 10
USDJPY 9
EURJPY 6
USDCHF 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 88
NZDCAD 59
AUDNZD -139
GBPCHF -63
GBPJPY 57
EURAUD 28
USDJPY 59
EURJPY -84
USDCHF 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 6.8K
AUDNZD -25K
GBPCHF -5K
GBPJPY 8.6K
EURAUD 4.3K
USDJPY 8.9K
EURJPY -13K
USDCHF 530
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.75 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -156.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 10
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 15
FxPro.com-Real07
0.50 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
2.50 × 2
DBGMarkets-Live
3.04 × 543
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Raiden AUD
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
516
USD
23
0%
177
78%
100%
1.03
0.07
USD
52%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.