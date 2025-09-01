- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
45 (97.82%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.17%)
Best trade:
10.53 USD
Worst trade:
-0.07 USD
Gross Profit:
73.58 USD (10 969 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.07 USD (2 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (70.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.52 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.85
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.16%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
1050.14
Long Trades:
23 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1051.14
Expected Payoff:
1.60 USD
Average Profit:
1.64 USD
Average Loss:
-0.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.07 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.46%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.07 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.07 USD)
By Equity:
10.13% (210.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|18
|AUDNZD
|16
|NZDCAD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|33
|AUDNZD
|16
|NZDCAD
|24
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|4.4K
|AUDNZD
|3.1K
|NZDCAD
|3.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.53 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
AlphaTradex2-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.19 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.23 × 69
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.35 × 181
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.40 × 35
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.51 × 45
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.57 × 327
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.59 × 214
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.63 × 333
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.71 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.74 × 157
|
Tickcopy-Real
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.82 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.97 × 64
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|1.33 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.38 × 21
No reviews
