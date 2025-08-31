- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
496
Profit Trades:
381 (76.81%)
Loss Trades:
115 (23.19%)
Best trade:
264.28 CHF
Worst trade:
-174.39 CHF
Gross Profit:
5 811.77 CHF (2 261 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 680.95 CHF (1 399 005 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (179.44 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
906.17 CHF (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
87.77%
Max deposit load:
96.50%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
327 (65.93%)
Short Trades:
169 (34.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
4.30 CHF
Average Profit:
15.25 CHF
Average Loss:
-32.01 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-619.16 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-619.16 CHF (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.67%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.98 CHF
Maximal:
828.37 CHF (16.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.17% (824.81 CHF)
By Equity:
29.26% (915.59 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|169
|AUDCAD
|85
|US30
|80
|BTCUSD
|68
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURAUD
|10
|EURNZD
|9
|EURJPY
|7
|NZDUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDJPY
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|NZDCHF
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|807
|AUDCAD
|63
|US30
|-36
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|221
|GBPUSD
|-676
|EURAUD
|125
|EURNZD
|43
|EURJPY
|215
|NZDUSD
|88
|USDCHF
|-55
|NZDJPY
|26
|AUDCHF
|58
|NZDCHF
|76
|AUDUSD
|13
|NZDCAD
|23
|EURCHF
|37
|USDCAD
|65
|EURGBP
|11
|AUDNZD
|8
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|543K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|US30
|1.8K
|BTCUSD
|308K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|-435
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|905
|EURJPY
|1.9K
|NZDUSD
|678
|USDCHF
|-221
|NZDJPY
|191
|AUDCHF
|534
|NZDCHF
|529
|AUDUSD
|203
|NZDCAD
|53
|EURCHF
|-8
|USDCAD
|775
|EURGBP
|101
|AUDNZD
|99
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +264.28 CHF
Worst trade: -174 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.44 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -619.16 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.16 × 512
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.17 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.21 × 24
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.17 × 6
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|3.96 × 25
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.59 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|5.45 × 4291
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.14 × 451
|
VantageInternational-Live
|6.29 × 14
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|7.00 × 21
|
RoboForex-Pro
|7.80 × 5
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|8.19 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|8.31 × 58
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|9.44 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|10.93 × 30
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|17.27 × 149
|
FBS-Real
|18.70 × 40
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
119%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
CHF
CHF
17
59%
496
76%
88%
1.57
4.30
CHF
CHF
29%
1:500