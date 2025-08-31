SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ALD Finance Imperium
Alper Dursun

ALD Finance Imperium

Alper Dursun
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 119%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
496
Profit Trades:
381 (76.81%)
Loss Trades:
115 (23.19%)
Best trade:
264.28 CHF
Worst trade:
-174.39 CHF
Gross Profit:
5 811.77 CHF (2 261 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 680.95 CHF (1 399 005 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (179.44 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
906.17 CHF (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
87.77%
Max deposit load:
96.50%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
327 (65.93%)
Short Trades:
169 (34.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
4.30 CHF
Average Profit:
15.25 CHF
Average Loss:
-32.01 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-619.16 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-619.16 CHF (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.67%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.98 CHF
Maximal:
828.37 CHF (16.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.17% (824.81 CHF)
By Equity:
29.26% (915.59 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 169
AUDCAD 85
US30 80
BTCUSD 68
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 12
EURAUD 10
EURNZD 9
EURJPY 7
NZDUSD 5
USDCHF 5
NZDJPY 4
AUDCHF 4
NZDCHF 4
AUDUSD 3
NZDCAD 3
EURCHF 3
USDCAD 2
EURGBP 1
AUDNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 807
AUDCAD 63
US30 -36
BTCUSD 1.1K
USDJPY 221
GBPUSD -676
EURAUD 125
EURNZD 43
EURJPY 215
NZDUSD 88
USDCHF -55
NZDJPY 26
AUDCHF 58
NZDCHF 76
AUDUSD 13
NZDCAD 23
EURCHF 37
USDCAD 65
EURGBP 11
AUDNZD 8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 543K
AUDCAD 1.3K
US30 1.8K
BTCUSD 308K
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPUSD -435
EURAUD 1.2K
EURNZD 905
EURJPY 1.9K
NZDUSD 678
USDCHF -221
NZDJPY 191
AUDCHF 534
NZDCHF 529
AUDUSD 203
NZDCAD 53
EURCHF -8
USDCAD 775
EURGBP 101
AUDNZD 99
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +264.28 CHF
Worst trade: -174 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.44 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -619.16 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
2.16 × 512
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.17 × 24
Exness-MT5Real3
2.21 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.17 × 6
AmanaCapital-Live
3.96 × 25
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.59 × 17
Exness-MT5Real2
5.45 × 4291
Exness-MT5Real
6.14 × 451
VantageInternational-Live
6.29 × 14
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
7.00 × 21
RoboForex-Pro
7.80 × 5
XMTrading-MT5 3
8.19 × 118
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.31 × 58
ICMarkets-MT5
9.44 × 9
Exness-MT5Real7
10.93 × 30
FxPro-MT5
16.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
17.27 × 149
FBS-Real
18.70 × 40
No reviews
2025.12.03 08:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 14:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 05:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 18:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 05:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 23:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 16:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 09:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 20:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 12:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.08 17:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
