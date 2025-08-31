SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cryptowanlanid Golds
Nuttapon Maneechote

Cryptowanlanid Golds

Nuttapon Maneechote
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 375%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
358
Profit Trades:
240 (67.03%)
Loss Trades:
118 (32.96%)
Best trade:
244.68 USD
Worst trade:
-158.76 USD
Gross Profit:
8 108.83 USD (371 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 733.36 USD (245 944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 892.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 892.17 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
43.56%
Max deposit load:
72.97%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.28
Long Trades:
338 (94.41%)
Short Trades:
20 (5.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
9.43 USD
Average Profit:
33.79 USD
Average Loss:
-40.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-721.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-721.80 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
44.06%
Annual Forecast:
534.60%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.46 USD
Maximal:
788.59 USD (17.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.32% (788.59 USD)
By Equity:
72.58% (1 091.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 358
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 125K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +244.68 USD
Worst trade: -159 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 892.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -721.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 3
2.54 × 61
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.91 × 358
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real31
12.17 × 12
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
26.00 × 1
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 14:31
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.96% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 12:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 17:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 18:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 05:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 02:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cryptowanlanid Golds
30 USD per month
375%
0
0
USD
989
USD
16
81%
358
67%
44%
1.71
9.43
USD
73%
1:500
Copy

