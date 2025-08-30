- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|40
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDCAD
|11
|EURUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|344
|GBPUSD
|193
|USDCAD
|55
|EURUSD
|-35
|USDCHF
|14
|AUDUSD
|14
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|123
|GBPUSD
|44
|USDCAD
|21
|EURUSD
|-6
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Singapore.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hello everyone
This is an automated trading system.
You must have a minimum of $500 in your account for a 0.18 lot. This will allow you to earn and pay for the signal subscription.
For ideal copying, set the leverage on your trading account to 1:50
First, try trading on a demo account to find the optimal lot for a real account.
I only open one position.
I set a stop loss on every position.
I trade only major currency pairs.
Forex trading carries high risk and can result in the loss of capital. The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future success. The signal provider is not responsible for losses. Assess the risks before trading.
The Advisor is also available for sale. For purchase information, please contact us on Telegram.
