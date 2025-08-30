SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PHOENIX
Valerii Sasin

PHOENIX

Valerii Sasin
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 59%
InstaFinance-Singapore.com
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
44 (60.27%)
Loss Trades:
29 (39.73%)
Best trade:
114.48 USD
Worst trade:
-23.85 USD
Gross Profit:
1 014.77 USD (303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-429.34 USD (115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (176.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
176.48 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
41.02%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
14 seconds
Recovery Factor:
9.29
Long Trades:
31 (42.47%)
Short Trades:
42 (57.53%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
8.02 USD
Average Profit:
23.06 USD
Average Loss:
-14.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-63.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
20.86%
Annual Forecast:
253.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.87 USD
Maximal:
63.04 USD (3.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.19% (60.17 USD)
By Equity:
1.34% (17.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 40
GBPUSD 13
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 2
AUDUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 344
GBPUSD 193
USDCAD 55
EURUSD -35
USDCHF 14
AUDUSD 14
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 123
GBPUSD 44
USDCAD 21
EURUSD -6
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +114.48 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +176.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Singapore.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello everyone

This is an automated trading system.

You must have a minimum of $500 in your account for a 0.18 lot. This will allow you to earn and pay for the signal subscription.

For ideal copying, set the leverage on your trading account to 1:50

First, try trading on a demo account to find the optimal lot for a real account.

I only open one position.

I set a stop loss on every position.

I trade only major currency pairs.

Forex trading carries high risk and can result in the loss of capital. The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future success. The signal provider is not responsible for losses. Assess the risks before trading.

The Advisor is also available for sale. For purchase information, please contact us on Telegram.

My contact information: https://t.me/XFXP7
No reviews
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.15 13:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.30 03:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.30 03:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.30 03:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:1000
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PHOENIX
30 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
16
100%
73
60%
0%
2.36
8.02
USD
5%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.