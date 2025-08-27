- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
268 (87.29%)
Loss Trades:
39 (12.70%)
Best trade:
317.89 USD
Worst trade:
-108.68 USD
Gross Profit:
3 037.62 USD (19 930 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 377.22 USD (12 656 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (92.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
477.41 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
83.37%
Max deposit load:
6.76%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.21
Long Trades:
131 (42.67%)
Short Trades:
176 (57.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
5.41 USD
Average Profit:
11.33 USD
Average Loss:
-35.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-267.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-267.46 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.12%
Annual Forecast:
37.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.69 USD
Maximal:
267.46 USD (2.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.13% (267.46 USD)
By Equity:
6.61% (839.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|137
|NZDCAD
|96
|AUDNZD
|74
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|645
|NZDCAD
|509
|AUDNZD
|507
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|3.1K
|AUDNZD
|2.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +317.89 USD
Worst trade: -109 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -267.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Low Risk Trading for Living
using a martingale system with measurable risk to recover losses incurred
