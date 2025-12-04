- Growth
Trades:
274
Profit Trades:
260 (94.89%)
Loss Trades:
14 (5.11%)
Best trade:
17.87 USD
Worst trade:
-11.11 USD
Gross Profit:
852.90 USD (21 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.81 USD (1 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (153.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.29 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
72.26%
Max deposit load:
12.88%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
68.50
Long Trades:
60 (21.90%)
Short Trades:
214 (78.10%)
Profit Factor:
9.29
Expected Payoff:
2.78 USD
Average Profit:
3.28 USD
Average Loss:
-6.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.76%
Annual Forecast:
106.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11.11 USD (1.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.82% (8.37 USD)
By Equity:
57.57% (941.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|133
|GBPUSD
|119
|AUDUSD
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|379
|GBPUSD
|331
|AUDUSD
|51
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|11K
|GBPUSD
|8K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.87 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.17 × 53
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.21 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.22 × 51
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.28 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.28 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.29 × 7
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.29 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.33 × 95
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.35 × 69
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.40 × 15
|
TitanFX-01
|0.44 × 16
Trading against the trend 📈 high risk strategy