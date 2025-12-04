SignalsSections
Sergey Kutsko

Robotorgovec

Sergey Kutsko
1 review
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 122%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
274
Profit Trades:
260 (94.89%)
Loss Trades:
14 (5.11%)
Best trade:
17.87 USD
Worst trade:
-11.11 USD
Gross Profit:
852.90 USD (21 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.81 USD (1 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (153.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.29 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
72.26%
Max deposit load:
12.88%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
68.50
Long Trades:
60 (21.90%)
Short Trades:
214 (78.10%)
Profit Factor:
9.29
Expected Payoff:
2.78 USD
Average Profit:
3.28 USD
Average Loss:
-6.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.76%
Annual Forecast:
106.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11.11 USD (1.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.82% (8.37 USD)
By Equity:
57.57% (941.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 133
GBPUSD 119
AUDUSD 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 379
GBPUSD 331
AUDUSD 51
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 11K
GBPUSD 8K
AUDUSD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.87 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.17 × 53
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.22 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.29 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.35 × 69
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
https://t.me/KGroup_fx
Average rating:
Khader Munir Farah Michail
201
Khader Munir Farah Michail 2025.12.04 15:46 
 

Trading against the trend 📈 high risk strategy

2025.12.23 07:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 00:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.21 22:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 21:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 18:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 14:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 10:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 19:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 12:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 02:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
