- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
63 (71.59%)
Loss Trades:
25 (28.41%)
Best trade:
25.79 USD
Worst trade:
-11.73 USD
Gross Profit:
276.05 USD (20 317 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.55 USD (10 028 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (34.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.76 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
96.85%
Max deposit load:
290.48%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
7.89
Long Trades:
43 (48.86%)
Short Trades:
45 (51.14%)
Profit Factor:
3.05
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
4.38 USD
Average Loss:
-3.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-23.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.23%
Annual Forecast:
148.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.52 USD (7.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.25% (23.52 USD)
By Equity:
79.00% (125.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|69
|USDCAD
|19
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|173
|USDCAD
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|12K
|USDCAD
|-1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.79 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real21
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-Real16
|0.22 × 45
|
Exness-Real29
|0.30 × 396
|
Exness-Real33
|0.31 × 13
|
Exness-Real6
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.95 × 40
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|1.10 × 31
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.11 × 9
|
Ava-Real 6
|1.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real7
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|1.82 × 17
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
|3.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|10.00 × 3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
267%
0
0
USD
USD
113
USD
USD
19
100%
88
71%
97%
3.04
2.11
USD
USD
79%
1:100