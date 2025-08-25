- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 888
Profit Trades:
2 088 (72.29%)
Loss Trades:
800 (27.70%)
Best trade:
165.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-138.55 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 569.99 EUR (400 133 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 165.24 EUR (339 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.39 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
430.46%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
1 399 (48.44%)
Short Trades:
1 489 (51.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.49 EUR
Average Profit:
2.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.21 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 077.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 077.91 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
-96.34%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.89 EUR
Maximal:
1 082.88 EUR (40.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.62% (1 082.88 EUR)
By Equity:
96.99% (1 053.97 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD+
|222
|NZDUSD+
|194
|AUDJPY+
|174
|NZDJPY+
|139
|USDCHF+
|133
|AUDNZD+
|130
|EURGBP+
|115
|EURNZD+
|112
|GBPCAD+
|111
|CHFJPY+
|110
|CADJPY+
|110
|USDCAD+
|110
|EURJPY+
|107
|GBPAUD+
|103
|GBPNZD+
|103
|EURAUD+
|96
|NZDCHF+
|96
|USDJPY+
|96
|CADCHF+
|94
|AUDCAD+
|93
|GBPUSD+
|92
|AUDUSD+
|87
|EURCHF+
|79
|AUDCHF+
|57
|GBPCHF+
|49
|EURCAD+
|28
|GBPJPY+
|26
|XAUUSD+
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD+
|166
|NZDUSD+
|142
|AUDJPY+
|146
|NZDJPY+
|83
|USDCHF+
|73
|AUDNZD+
|67
|EURGBP+
|79
|EURNZD+
|68
|GBPCAD+
|162
|CHFJPY+
|127
|CADJPY+
|-1.1K
|USDCAD+
|85
|EURJPY+
|116
|GBPAUD+
|114
|GBPNZD+
|164
|EURAUD+
|148
|NZDCHF+
|36
|USDJPY+
|94
|CADCHF+
|93
|AUDCAD+
|81
|GBPUSD+
|58
|AUDUSD+
|67
|EURCHF+
|67
|AUDCHF+
|62
|GBPCHF+
|68
|EURCAD+
|34
|GBPJPY+
|42
|XAUUSD+
|264
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD+
|7K
|NZDUSD+
|7.5K
|AUDJPY+
|4.9K
|NZDJPY+
|1.5K
|USDCHF+
|2.7K
|AUDNZD+
|1.7K
|EURGBP+
|3.4K
|EURNZD+
|-1.9K
|GBPCAD+
|8.7K
|CHFJPY+
|-2.1K
|CADJPY+
|-28K
|USDCAD+
|2.3K
|EURJPY+
|7.4K
|GBPAUD+
|969
|GBPNZD+
|1.7K
|EURAUD+
|12K
|NZDCHF+
|991
|USDJPY+
|5.9K
|CADCHF+
|859
|AUDCAD+
|6.1K
|GBPUSD+
|1.7K
|AUDUSD+
|3.1K
|EURCHF+
|4K
|AUDCHF+
|3.3K
|GBPCHF+
|2.3K
|EURCAD+
|2.5K
|GBPJPY+
|825
|XAUUSD+
|-1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +165.73 EUR
Worst trade: -139 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.42 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 077.91 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trades are made by robots, automatically.
A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.
A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.
The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.
Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: Vantage, IC Trading, Roboforex
Thank you for your trust.
Chris
No reviews