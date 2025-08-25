SignalsSections
Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet

CGB Forex VG 2394

Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet
0 reviews
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -69%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 888
Profit Trades:
2 088 (72.29%)
Loss Trades:
800 (27.70%)
Best trade:
165.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-138.55 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 569.99 EUR (400 133 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 165.24 EUR (339 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.39 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
430.46%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
1 399 (48.44%)
Short Trades:
1 489 (51.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.49 EUR
Average Profit:
2.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.21 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 077.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 077.91 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
-96.34%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.89 EUR
Maximal:
1 082.88 EUR (40.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.62% (1 082.88 EUR)
By Equity:
96.99% (1 053.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD+ 222
NZDUSD+ 194
AUDJPY+ 174
NZDJPY+ 139
USDCHF+ 133
AUDNZD+ 130
EURGBP+ 115
EURNZD+ 112
GBPCAD+ 111
CHFJPY+ 110
CADJPY+ 110
USDCAD+ 110
EURJPY+ 107
GBPAUD+ 103
GBPNZD+ 103
EURAUD+ 96
NZDCHF+ 96
USDJPY+ 96
CADCHF+ 94
AUDCAD+ 93
GBPUSD+ 92
AUDUSD+ 87
EURCHF+ 79
AUDCHF+ 57
GBPCHF+ 49
EURCAD+ 28
GBPJPY+ 26
XAUUSD+ 22
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD+ 166
NZDUSD+ 142
AUDJPY+ 146
NZDJPY+ 83
USDCHF+ 73
AUDNZD+ 67
EURGBP+ 79
EURNZD+ 68
GBPCAD+ 162
CHFJPY+ 127
CADJPY+ -1.1K
USDCAD+ 85
EURJPY+ 116
GBPAUD+ 114
GBPNZD+ 164
EURAUD+ 148
NZDCHF+ 36
USDJPY+ 94
CADCHF+ 93
AUDCAD+ 81
GBPUSD+ 58
AUDUSD+ 67
EURCHF+ 67
AUDCHF+ 62
GBPCHF+ 68
EURCAD+ 34
GBPJPY+ 42
XAUUSD+ 264
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD+ 7K
NZDUSD+ 7.5K
AUDJPY+ 4.9K
NZDJPY+ 1.5K
USDCHF+ 2.7K
AUDNZD+ 1.7K
EURGBP+ 3.4K
EURNZD+ -1.9K
GBPCAD+ 8.7K
CHFJPY+ -2.1K
CADJPY+ -28K
USDCAD+ 2.3K
EURJPY+ 7.4K
GBPAUD+ 969
GBPNZD+ 1.7K
EURAUD+ 12K
NZDCHF+ 991
USDJPY+ 5.9K
CADCHF+ 859
AUDCAD+ 6.1K
GBPUSD+ 1.7K
AUDUSD+ 3.1K
EURCHF+ 4K
AUDCHF+ 3.3K
GBPCHF+ 2.3K
EURCAD+ 2.5K
GBPJPY+ 825
XAUUSD+ -1.1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +165.73 EUR
Worst trade: -139 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.42 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 077.91 EUR

Trades are made by robots, automatically.

A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.

A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.

The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.

Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: VantageIC Trading, Roboforex

Thank you for your trust.

Chris


2025.12.29 22:32
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 21:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 19:29
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 23:23
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 22:20
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 19:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 17:17
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 06:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 21:32
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 12:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
