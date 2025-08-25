- Incremento
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
Total de Trades:
2 888
Transacciones Rentables:
2 088 (72.29%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
800 (27.70%)
Mejor transacción:
165.73 EUR
Peor transacción:
-138.55 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
5 569.99 EUR (400 133 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 165.24 EUR (339 696 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
171.39 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
430.46%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
82
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.30
Transacciones Largas:
1 399 (48.44%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 489 (51.56%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.34
Beneficio Esperado:
0.49 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.67 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-5.21 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-1 077.91 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 077.91 EUR (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-96.34%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.89 EUR
Máxima:
1 082.88 EUR (40.27%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
98.62% (1 082.88 EUR)
De fondos:
96.99% (1 053.97 EUR)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD+
|222
|NZDUSD+
|194
|AUDJPY+
|174
|NZDJPY+
|139
|USDCHF+
|133
|AUDNZD+
|130
|EURGBP+
|115
|EURNZD+
|112
|GBPCAD+
|111
|CHFJPY+
|110
|CADJPY+
|110
|USDCAD+
|110
|EURJPY+
|107
|GBPAUD+
|103
|GBPNZD+
|103
|EURAUD+
|96
|NZDCHF+
|96
|USDJPY+
|96
|CADCHF+
|94
|AUDCAD+
|93
|GBPUSD+
|92
|AUDUSD+
|87
|EURCHF+
|79
|AUDCHF+
|57
|GBPCHF+
|49
|EURCAD+
|28
|GBPJPY+
|26
|XAUUSD+
|22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|NZDCAD+
|166
|NZDUSD+
|142
|AUDJPY+
|146
|NZDJPY+
|83
|USDCHF+
|73
|AUDNZD+
|67
|EURGBP+
|79
|EURNZD+
|68
|GBPCAD+
|162
|CHFJPY+
|127
|CADJPY+
|-1.1K
|USDCAD+
|85
|EURJPY+
|116
|GBPAUD+
|114
|GBPNZD+
|164
|EURAUD+
|148
|NZDCHF+
|36
|USDJPY+
|94
|CADCHF+
|93
|AUDCAD+
|81
|GBPUSD+
|58
|AUDUSD+
|67
|EURCHF+
|67
|AUDCHF+
|62
|GBPCHF+
|68
|EURCAD+
|34
|GBPJPY+
|42
|XAUUSD+
|264
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|NZDCAD+
|7K
|NZDUSD+
|7.5K
|AUDJPY+
|4.9K
|NZDJPY+
|1.5K
|USDCHF+
|2.7K
|AUDNZD+
|1.7K
|EURGBP+
|3.4K
|EURNZD+
|-1.9K
|GBPCAD+
|8.7K
|CHFJPY+
|-2.1K
|CADJPY+
|-28K
|USDCAD+
|2.3K
|EURJPY+
|7.4K
|GBPAUD+
|969
|GBPNZD+
|1.7K
|EURAUD+
|12K
|NZDCHF+
|991
|USDJPY+
|5.9K
|CADCHF+
|859
|AUDCAD+
|6.1K
|GBPUSD+
|1.7K
|AUDUSD+
|3.1K
|EURCHF+
|4K
|AUDCHF+
|3.3K
|GBPCHF+
|2.3K
|EURCAD+
|2.5K
|GBPJPY+
|825
|XAUUSD+
|-1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +165.73 EUR
Peor transacción: -139 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +26.42 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 077.91 EUR
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 20" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Trades are made by robots, automatically.
A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.
A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.
The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.
Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: Vantage, IC Trading, Roboforex
Thank you for your trust.
Chris
