Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet

CGB Forex VG 2394

Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet
31 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -69%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
2 888
Transacciones Rentables:
2 088 (72.29%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
800 (27.70%)
Mejor transacción:
165.73 EUR
Peor transacción:
-138.55 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
5 569.99 EUR (400 133 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 165.24 EUR (339 696 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
171.39 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
430.46%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
82
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.30
Transacciones Largas:
1 399 (48.44%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 489 (51.56%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.34
Beneficio Esperado:
0.49 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.67 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-5.21 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-1 077.91 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 077.91 EUR (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-96.34%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.89 EUR
Máxima:
1 082.88 EUR (40.27%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
98.62% (1 082.88 EUR)
De fondos:
96.99% (1 053.97 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD+ 222
NZDUSD+ 194
AUDJPY+ 174
NZDJPY+ 139
USDCHF+ 133
AUDNZD+ 130
EURGBP+ 115
EURNZD+ 112
GBPCAD+ 111
CHFJPY+ 110
CADJPY+ 110
USDCAD+ 110
EURJPY+ 107
GBPAUD+ 103
GBPNZD+ 103
EURAUD+ 96
NZDCHF+ 96
USDJPY+ 96
CADCHF+ 94
AUDCAD+ 93
GBPUSD+ 92
AUDUSD+ 87
EURCHF+ 79
AUDCHF+ 57
GBPCHF+ 49
EURCAD+ 28
GBPJPY+ 26
XAUUSD+ 22
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD+ 166
NZDUSD+ 142
AUDJPY+ 146
NZDJPY+ 83
USDCHF+ 73
AUDNZD+ 67
EURGBP+ 79
EURNZD+ 68
GBPCAD+ 162
CHFJPY+ 127
CADJPY+ -1.1K
USDCAD+ 85
EURJPY+ 116
GBPAUD+ 114
GBPNZD+ 164
EURAUD+ 148
NZDCHF+ 36
USDJPY+ 94
CADCHF+ 93
AUDCAD+ 81
GBPUSD+ 58
AUDUSD+ 67
EURCHF+ 67
AUDCHF+ 62
GBPCHF+ 68
EURCAD+ 34
GBPJPY+ 42
XAUUSD+ 264
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD+ 7K
NZDUSD+ 7.5K
AUDJPY+ 4.9K
NZDJPY+ 1.5K
USDCHF+ 2.7K
AUDNZD+ 1.7K
EURGBP+ 3.4K
EURNZD+ -1.9K
GBPCAD+ 8.7K
CHFJPY+ -2.1K
CADJPY+ -28K
USDCAD+ 2.3K
EURJPY+ 7.4K
GBPAUD+ 969
GBPNZD+ 1.7K
EURAUD+ 12K
NZDCHF+ 991
USDJPY+ 5.9K
CADCHF+ 859
AUDCAD+ 6.1K
GBPUSD+ 1.7K
AUDUSD+ 3.1K
EURCHF+ 4K
AUDCHF+ 3.3K
GBPCHF+ 2.3K
EURCAD+ 2.5K
GBPJPY+ 825
XAUUSD+ -1.1K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +165.73 EUR
Peor transacción: -139 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +26.42 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 077.91 EUR

Trades are made by robots, automatically.

A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.

A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.

The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.

Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: VantageIC Trading, Roboforex

Thank you for your trust.

Chris


2025.12.29 19:29
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
