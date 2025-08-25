- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
2 890
Gewinntrades:
2 090 (72.31%)
Verlusttrades:
800 (27.68%)
Bester Trade:
165.73 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-138.55 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
5 571.00 EUR (400 338 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 165.24 EUR (339 696 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
171.39 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
430.46%
Letzter Trade:
54 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
84
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
1.30
Long-Positionen:
1 401 (48.48%)
Short-Positionen:
1 489 (51.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.34
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.49 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.67 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.21 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-1 077.91 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 077.91 EUR (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-96.28%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.89 EUR
Maximaler:
1 082.88 EUR (40.27%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
98.62% (1 082.88 EUR)
Kapital:
96.99% (1 053.97 EUR)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD+
|222
|NZDUSD+
|194
|AUDJPY+
|175
|NZDJPY+
|140
|USDCHF+
|133
|AUDNZD+
|130
|EURGBP+
|115
|EURNZD+
|112
|GBPCAD+
|111
|CHFJPY+
|110
|CADJPY+
|110
|USDCAD+
|110
|EURJPY+
|107
|GBPAUD+
|103
|GBPNZD+
|103
|EURAUD+
|96
|NZDCHF+
|96
|USDJPY+
|96
|CADCHF+
|94
|AUDCAD+
|93
|GBPUSD+
|92
|AUDUSD+
|87
|EURCHF+
|79
|AUDCHF+
|57
|GBPCHF+
|49
|EURCAD+
|28
|GBPJPY+
|26
|XAUUSD+
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD+
|166
|NZDUSD+
|142
|AUDJPY+
|147
|NZDJPY+
|83
|USDCHF+
|73
|AUDNZD+
|67
|EURGBP+
|79
|EURNZD+
|68
|GBPCAD+
|162
|CHFJPY+
|127
|CADJPY+
|-1.1K
|USDCAD+
|85
|EURJPY+
|116
|GBPAUD+
|114
|GBPNZD+
|164
|EURAUD+
|148
|NZDCHF+
|36
|USDJPY+
|94
|CADCHF+
|93
|AUDCAD+
|81
|GBPUSD+
|58
|AUDUSD+
|67
|EURCHF+
|67
|AUDCHF+
|62
|GBPCHF+
|68
|EURCAD+
|34
|GBPJPY+
|42
|XAUUSD+
|264
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD+
|7K
|NZDUSD+
|7.5K
|AUDJPY+
|5K
|NZDJPY+
|1.6K
|USDCHF+
|2.7K
|AUDNZD+
|1.7K
|EURGBP+
|3.4K
|EURNZD+
|-1.9K
|GBPCAD+
|8.7K
|CHFJPY+
|-2.1K
|CADJPY+
|-28K
|USDCAD+
|2.3K
|EURJPY+
|7.4K
|GBPAUD+
|969
|GBPNZD+
|1.7K
|EURAUD+
|12K
|NZDCHF+
|991
|USDJPY+
|5.9K
|CADCHF+
|859
|AUDCAD+
|6.1K
|GBPUSD+
|1.7K
|AUDUSD+
|3.1K
|EURCHF+
|4K
|AUDCHF+
|3.3K
|GBPCHF+
|2.3K
|EURCAD+
|2.5K
|GBPJPY+
|825
|XAUUSD+
|-1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +165.73 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -139 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +26.42 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 077.91 EUR
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 20" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Trades are made by robots, automatically.
A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.
A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.
The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.
Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: Vantage, IC Trading, Roboforex
Thank you for your trust.
Chris
