SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / CGB Forex VG 2394
Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet

CGB Forex VG 2394

Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet
0 Bewertungen
31 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 -69%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 890
Gewinntrades:
2 090 (72.31%)
Verlusttrades:
800 (27.68%)
Bester Trade:
165.73 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-138.55 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
5 571.00 EUR (400 338 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 165.24 EUR (339 696 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
171.39 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
430.46%
Letzter Trade:
54 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
84
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
1.30
Long-Positionen:
1 401 (48.48%)
Short-Positionen:
1 489 (51.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.34
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.49 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.67 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.21 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-1 077.91 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 077.91 EUR (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-96.28%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.89 EUR
Maximaler:
1 082.88 EUR (40.27%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
98.62% (1 082.88 EUR)
Kapital:
96.99% (1 053.97 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD+ 222
NZDUSD+ 194
AUDJPY+ 175
NZDJPY+ 140
USDCHF+ 133
AUDNZD+ 130
EURGBP+ 115
EURNZD+ 112
GBPCAD+ 111
CHFJPY+ 110
CADJPY+ 110
USDCAD+ 110
EURJPY+ 107
GBPAUD+ 103
GBPNZD+ 103
EURAUD+ 96
NZDCHF+ 96
USDJPY+ 96
CADCHF+ 94
AUDCAD+ 93
GBPUSD+ 92
AUDUSD+ 87
EURCHF+ 79
AUDCHF+ 57
GBPCHF+ 49
EURCAD+ 28
GBPJPY+ 26
XAUUSD+ 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD+ 166
NZDUSD+ 142
AUDJPY+ 147
NZDJPY+ 83
USDCHF+ 73
AUDNZD+ 67
EURGBP+ 79
EURNZD+ 68
GBPCAD+ 162
CHFJPY+ 127
CADJPY+ -1.1K
USDCAD+ 85
EURJPY+ 116
GBPAUD+ 114
GBPNZD+ 164
EURAUD+ 148
NZDCHF+ 36
USDJPY+ 94
CADCHF+ 93
AUDCAD+ 81
GBPUSD+ 58
AUDUSD+ 67
EURCHF+ 67
AUDCHF+ 62
GBPCHF+ 68
EURCAD+ 34
GBPJPY+ 42
XAUUSD+ 264
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD+ 7K
NZDUSD+ 7.5K
AUDJPY+ 5K
NZDJPY+ 1.6K
USDCHF+ 2.7K
AUDNZD+ 1.7K
EURGBP+ 3.4K
EURNZD+ -1.9K
GBPCAD+ 8.7K
CHFJPY+ -2.1K
CADJPY+ -28K
USDCAD+ 2.3K
EURJPY+ 7.4K
GBPAUD+ 969
GBPNZD+ 1.7K
EURAUD+ 12K
NZDCHF+ 991
USDJPY+ 5.9K
CADCHF+ 859
AUDCAD+ 6.1K
GBPUSD+ 1.7K
AUDUSD+ 3.1K
EURCHF+ 4K
AUDCHF+ 3.3K
GBPCHF+ 2.3K
EURCAD+ 2.5K
GBPJPY+ 825
XAUUSD+ -1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +165.73 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -139 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +26.42 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 077.91 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 20" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Trades are made by robots, automatically.

A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.

A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.

The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.

Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: VantageIC Trading, Roboforex

Thank you for your trust.

Chris


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 01:35
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 23:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 22:32
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 21:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 19:29
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 23:23
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 22:20
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 19:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 17:17
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 06:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 21:32
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen