- Crescimento
- Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 890
Negociações com lucro:
2 090 (72.31%)
Negociações com perda:
800 (27.68%)
Melhor negociação:
165.73 EUR
Pior negociação:
-138.55 EUR
Lucro bruto:
5 571.00 EUR (400 338 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 165.24 EUR (339 696 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
171.39 EUR (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
430.46%
Último negócio:
18 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
82
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
1.30
Negociações longas:
1 401 (48.48%)
Negociações curtas:
1 489 (51.52%)
Fator de lucro:
1.34
Valor esperado:
0.49 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.67 EUR
Perda média:
-5.21 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-1 077.91 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 077.91 EUR (13)
Crescimento mensal:
-96.28%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.89 EUR
Máximo:
1 082.88 EUR (40.27%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
98.62% (1 082.88 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
96.99% (1 053.97 EUR)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD+
|222
|NZDUSD+
|194
|AUDJPY+
|175
|NZDJPY+
|140
|USDCHF+
|133
|AUDNZD+
|130
|EURGBP+
|115
|EURNZD+
|112
|GBPCAD+
|111
|CHFJPY+
|110
|CADJPY+
|110
|USDCAD+
|110
|EURJPY+
|107
|GBPAUD+
|103
|GBPNZD+
|103
|EURAUD+
|96
|NZDCHF+
|96
|USDJPY+
|96
|CADCHF+
|94
|AUDCAD+
|93
|GBPUSD+
|92
|AUDUSD+
|87
|EURCHF+
|79
|AUDCHF+
|57
|GBPCHF+
|49
|EURCAD+
|28
|GBPJPY+
|26
|XAUUSD+
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|NZDCAD+
|166
|NZDUSD+
|142
|AUDJPY+
|147
|NZDJPY+
|83
|USDCHF+
|73
|AUDNZD+
|67
|EURGBP+
|79
|EURNZD+
|68
|GBPCAD+
|162
|CHFJPY+
|127
|CADJPY+
|-1.1K
|USDCAD+
|85
|EURJPY+
|116
|GBPAUD+
|114
|GBPNZD+
|164
|EURAUD+
|148
|NZDCHF+
|36
|USDJPY+
|94
|CADCHF+
|93
|AUDCAD+
|81
|GBPUSD+
|58
|AUDUSD+
|67
|EURCHF+
|67
|AUDCHF+
|62
|GBPCHF+
|68
|EURCAD+
|34
|GBPJPY+
|42
|XAUUSD+
|264
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|NZDCAD+
|7K
|NZDUSD+
|7.5K
|AUDJPY+
|5K
|NZDJPY+
|1.6K
|USDCHF+
|2.7K
|AUDNZD+
|1.7K
|EURGBP+
|3.4K
|EURNZD+
|-1.9K
|GBPCAD+
|8.7K
|CHFJPY+
|-2.1K
|CADJPY+
|-28K
|USDCAD+
|2.3K
|EURJPY+
|7.4K
|GBPAUD+
|969
|GBPNZD+
|1.7K
|EURAUD+
|12K
|NZDCHF+
|991
|USDJPY+
|5.9K
|CADCHF+
|859
|AUDCAD+
|6.1K
|GBPUSD+
|1.7K
|AUDUSD+
|3.1K
|EURCHF+
|4K
|AUDCHF+
|3.3K
|GBPCHF+
|2.3K
|EURCAD+
|2.5K
|GBPJPY+
|825
|XAUUSD+
|-1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +165.73 EUR
Pior negociação: -139 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +26.42 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 077.91 EUR
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 20" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Trades are made by robots, automatically.
A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.
A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.
The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.
Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: Vantage, IC Trading, Roboforex
Thank you for your trust.
Chris
