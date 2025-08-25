SinaisSeções
Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet

CGB Forex VG 2394

Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet
0 comentários
31 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -69%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 890
Negociações com lucro:
2 090 (72.31%)
Negociações com perda:
800 (27.68%)
Melhor negociação:
165.73 EUR
Pior negociação:
-138.55 EUR
Lucro bruto:
5 571.00 EUR (400 338 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 165.24 EUR (339 696 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
171.39 EUR (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
430.46%
Último negócio:
18 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
82
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
1.30
Negociações longas:
1 401 (48.48%)
Negociações curtas:
1 489 (51.52%)
Fator de lucro:
1.34
Valor esperado:
0.49 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.67 EUR
Perda média:
-5.21 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-1 077.91 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 077.91 EUR (13)
Crescimento mensal:
-96.28%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.89 EUR
Máximo:
1 082.88 EUR (40.27%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
98.62% (1 082.88 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
96.99% (1 053.97 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD+ 222
NZDUSD+ 194
AUDJPY+ 175
NZDJPY+ 140
USDCHF+ 133
AUDNZD+ 130
EURGBP+ 115
EURNZD+ 112
GBPCAD+ 111
CHFJPY+ 110
CADJPY+ 110
USDCAD+ 110
EURJPY+ 107
GBPAUD+ 103
GBPNZD+ 103
EURAUD+ 96
NZDCHF+ 96
USDJPY+ 96
CADCHF+ 94
AUDCAD+ 93
GBPUSD+ 92
AUDUSD+ 87
EURCHF+ 79
AUDCHF+ 57
GBPCHF+ 49
EURCAD+ 28
GBPJPY+ 26
XAUUSD+ 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD+ 166
NZDUSD+ 142
AUDJPY+ 147
NZDJPY+ 83
USDCHF+ 73
AUDNZD+ 67
EURGBP+ 79
EURNZD+ 68
GBPCAD+ 162
CHFJPY+ 127
CADJPY+ -1.1K
USDCAD+ 85
EURJPY+ 116
GBPAUD+ 114
GBPNZD+ 164
EURAUD+ 148
NZDCHF+ 36
USDJPY+ 94
CADCHF+ 93
AUDCAD+ 81
GBPUSD+ 58
AUDUSD+ 67
EURCHF+ 67
AUDCHF+ 62
GBPCHF+ 68
EURCAD+ 34
GBPJPY+ 42
XAUUSD+ 264
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD+ 7K
NZDUSD+ 7.5K
AUDJPY+ 5K
NZDJPY+ 1.6K
USDCHF+ 2.7K
AUDNZD+ 1.7K
EURGBP+ 3.4K
EURNZD+ -1.9K
GBPCAD+ 8.7K
CHFJPY+ -2.1K
CADJPY+ -28K
USDCAD+ 2.3K
EURJPY+ 7.4K
GBPAUD+ 969
GBPNZD+ 1.7K
EURAUD+ 12K
NZDCHF+ 991
USDJPY+ 5.9K
CADCHF+ 859
AUDCAD+ 6.1K
GBPUSD+ 1.7K
AUDUSD+ 3.1K
EURCHF+ 4K
AUDCHF+ 3.3K
GBPCHF+ 2.3K
EURCAD+ 2.5K
GBPJPY+ 825
XAUUSD+ -1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +165.73 EUR
Pior negociação: -139 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +26.42 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 077.91 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 20" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Trades are made by robots, automatically.

A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.

A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.

The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.

Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: VantageIC Trading, Roboforex

Thank you for your trust.

Chris


Sem comentários
