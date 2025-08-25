SegnaliSezioni
Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet

CGB Forex VG 2394

Christophe Serge Bernard Giraud-briquet
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
18 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 301%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 747
Profit Trade:
1 290 (73.84%)
Loss Trade:
457 (26.16%)
Best Trade:
58.71 EUR
Worst Trade:
-27.63 EUR
Profitto lordo:
2 957.76 EUR (234 344 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 501.56 EUR (163 533 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60.06 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.94%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
121
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
32.46
Long Trade:
846 (48.43%)
Short Trade:
901 (51.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.97
Profitto previsto:
0.83 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.29 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.29 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-17.27 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-44.86 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
40.90%
Previsione annuale:
496.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.89 EUR
Massimale:
44.86 EUR (10.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.13% (42.25 EUR)
Per equità:
39.63% (341.89 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD+ 127
AUDJPY+ 111
NZDUSD+ 111
AUDNZD+ 83
NZDJPY+ 81
USDCHF+ 75
USDCAD+ 72
EURNZD+ 72
EURGBP+ 68
EURJPY+ 68
GBPNZD+ 66
EURAUD+ 65
GBPCAD+ 65
CHFJPY+ 64
NZDCHF+ 63
USDJPY+ 61
AUDCAD+ 59
CADCHF+ 57
AUDUSD+ 56
GBPUSD+ 56
CADJPY+ 53
EURCHF+ 48
GBPAUD+ 48
AUDCHF+ 34
GBPCHF+ 29
EURCAD+ 22
GBPJPY+ 19
XAUUSD+ 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD+ 108
AUDJPY+ 89
NZDUSD+ 85
AUDNZD+ 34
NZDJPY+ 30
USDCHF+ 41
USDCAD+ 52
EURNZD+ 43
EURGBP+ 49
EURJPY+ 74
GBPNZD+ 113
EURAUD+ 96
GBPCAD+ 93
CHFJPY+ 79
NZDCHF+ 25
USDJPY+ 69
AUDCAD+ 53
CADCHF+ 64
AUDUSD+ 43
GBPUSD+ 37
CADJPY+ 52
EURCHF+ 44
GBPAUD+ 32
AUDCHF+ 44
GBPCHF+ 41
EURCAD+ 27
GBPJPY+ 24
XAUUSD+ 120
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD+ 7.3K
AUDJPY+ 4.4K
NZDUSD+ 4.5K
AUDNZD+ 2.7K
NZDJPY+ 2.6K
USDCHF+ 2.1K
USDCAD+ 857
EURNZD+ -1.6K
EURGBP+ 2K
EURJPY+ 3.3K
GBPNZD+ 1.5K
EURAUD+ 7.2K
GBPCAD+ 5.1K
CHFJPY+ 1.4K
NZDCHF+ 508
USDJPY+ 4.8K
AUDCAD+ 3.7K
CADCHF+ 628
AUDUSD+ 1.3K
GBPUSD+ 1.9K
CADJPY+ -1.9K
EURCHF+ 2.9K
GBPAUD+ 3.5K
AUDCHF+ 3K
GBPCHF+ 1.2K
EURCAD+ 1.7K
GBPJPY+ 1.4K
XAUUSD+ 3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +58.71 EUR
Worst Trade: -28 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.42 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -17.27 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Trades are made by robots, automatically.

A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.

A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.

The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.

Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: VantageIC Trading, Roboforex

Thank you for your trust.

Chris


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 14:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 14:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 21:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 06:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.03 01:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 02:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 15:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 15:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
CGB Forex VG 2394
30USD al mese
301%
0
0
USD
966
EUR
18
100%
1 747
73%
100%
1.96
0.83
EUR
40%
1:500
Copia

