Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche.
Trade:
1 747
Profit Trade:
1 290 (73.84%)
Loss Trade:
457 (26.16%)
Best Trade:
58.71 EUR
Worst Trade:
-27.63 EUR
Profitto lordo:
2 957.76 EUR (234 344 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 501.56 EUR (163 533 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (26.42 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60.06 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.94%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
121
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
32.46
Long Trade:
846 (48.43%)
Short Trade:
901 (51.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.97
Profitto previsto:
0.83 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.29 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.29 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-17.27 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-44.86 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
40.90%
Previsione annuale:
496.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.89 EUR
Massimale:
44.86 EUR (10.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.13% (42.25 EUR)
Per equità:
39.63% (341.89 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD+
|127
|AUDJPY+
|111
|NZDUSD+
|111
|AUDNZD+
|83
|NZDJPY+
|81
|USDCHF+
|75
|USDCAD+
|72
|EURNZD+
|72
|EURGBP+
|68
|EURJPY+
|68
|GBPNZD+
|66
|EURAUD+
|65
|GBPCAD+
|65
|CHFJPY+
|64
|NZDCHF+
|63
|USDJPY+
|61
|AUDCAD+
|59
|CADCHF+
|57
|AUDUSD+
|56
|GBPUSD+
|56
|CADJPY+
|53
|EURCHF+
|48
|GBPAUD+
|48
|AUDCHF+
|34
|GBPCHF+
|29
|EURCAD+
|22
|GBPJPY+
|19
|XAUUSD+
|14
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD+
|108
|AUDJPY+
|89
|NZDUSD+
|85
|AUDNZD+
|34
|NZDJPY+
|30
|USDCHF+
|41
|USDCAD+
|52
|EURNZD+
|43
|EURGBP+
|49
|EURJPY+
|74
|GBPNZD+
|113
|EURAUD+
|96
|GBPCAD+
|93
|CHFJPY+
|79
|NZDCHF+
|25
|USDJPY+
|69
|AUDCAD+
|53
|CADCHF+
|64
|AUDUSD+
|43
|GBPUSD+
|37
|CADJPY+
|52
|EURCHF+
|44
|GBPAUD+
|32
|AUDCHF+
|44
|GBPCHF+
|41
|EURCAD+
|27
|GBPJPY+
|24
|XAUUSD+
|120
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD+
|7.3K
|AUDJPY+
|4.4K
|NZDUSD+
|4.5K
|AUDNZD+
|2.7K
|NZDJPY+
|2.6K
|USDCHF+
|2.1K
|USDCAD+
|857
|EURNZD+
|-1.6K
|EURGBP+
|2K
|EURJPY+
|3.3K
|GBPNZD+
|1.5K
|EURAUD+
|7.2K
|GBPCAD+
|5.1K
|CHFJPY+
|1.4K
|NZDCHF+
|508
|USDJPY+
|4.8K
|AUDCAD+
|3.7K
|CADCHF+
|628
|AUDUSD+
|1.3K
|GBPUSD+
|1.9K
|CADJPY+
|-1.9K
|EURCHF+
|2.9K
|GBPAUD+
|3.5K
|AUDCHF+
|3K
|GBPCHF+
|1.2K
|EURCAD+
|1.7K
|GBPJPY+
|1.4K
|XAUUSD+
|3K
Trades are made by robots, automatically.
A recovery grid allows the strategy to quickly recover negative positions.
A cumulative drawdown limit of 15% is applied by all robots, in order to leave enough space for the grids if necessary.
This is a shared drawdown.
This means a robot won't open a new position until the account has a drawdown lower thant 15%.
This means also that the account could have a drawdown over than 15% because grids will be used to recover negative positions.
The recommended starting amount is 1K.
You can also start with 0.5K, but keep in mind that the risk will be twice.
Recommended Account type: RAW ECN
Recommended leverage of 1:500 (no more !)
Recommended brokers: Vantage, IC Trading, Roboforex
Thank you for your trust.
Chris
