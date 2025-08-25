- Growth
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
57 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
75.12 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
329.09 USD (1 128 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (329.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
329.09 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
51.54%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
53 (92.98%)
Short Trades:
4 (7.02%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.77 USD
Average Profit:
5.77 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.34%
Annual Forecast:
4.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.93% (97.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|18
|AUDJPY
|9
|EURCHF
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|GBPJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|100
|AUDJPY
|17
|EURCHF
|17
|EURJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|33
|NZDCAD
|7
|USDCHF
|62
|GBPCHF
|22
|GBPJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|54
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|CADCHF
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|592
|AUDJPY
|47
|EURCHF
|41
|EURJPY
|18
|EURUSD
|85
|NZDCAD
|9
|USDCHF
|54
|GBPCHF
|26
|GBPJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|242
|NZDJPY
|0
|AUDCHF
|4
|CADCHF
|10
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.12 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +329.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Demonstration of trading with the Neon Trade MT5 product. Currency pairs have been selected as the trading instruments.
In this case, the robot employs a long-term holding strategy for multiple assets, combined with effective trading techniques. The system is designed for long-term, low-risk trading, aiming for modest yet maximally secure returns with minimal risk to the trader.
