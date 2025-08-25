SignalsSections
Evgeniy Ilin

Neon Trade MT5

Evgeniy Ilin
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
InstaForex-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
57 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
75.12 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
329.09 USD (1 128 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (329.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
329.09 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
51.54%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
53 (92.98%)
Short Trades:
4 (7.02%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.77 USD
Average Profit:
5.77 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.34%
Annual Forecast:
4.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.93% (97.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 18
AUDJPY 9
EURCHF 6
EURJPY 5
EURUSD 4
NZDCAD 4
USDCHF 3
GBPCHF 3
GBPJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 100
AUDJPY 17
EURCHF 17
EURJPY 4
EURUSD 33
NZDCAD 7
USDCHF 62
GBPCHF 22
GBPJPY 0
CADJPY 54
NZDJPY 2
AUDCHF 2
CADCHF 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 592
AUDJPY 47
EURCHF 41
EURJPY 18
EURUSD 85
NZDCAD 9
USDCHF 54
GBPCHF 26
GBPJPY 0
CADJPY 242
NZDJPY 0
AUDCHF 4
CADCHF 10
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.12 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +329.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.00 × 36
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.11 × 322
Exness-MT5Real7
1.43 × 7
ActivTrades-Server
7.93 × 15
Demonstration of trading with the Neon Trade MT5 product. Currency pairs have been selected as the trading instruments.

In this case, the robot employs a long-term holding strategy for multiple assets, combined with effective trading techniques. The system is designed for long-term, low-risk trading, aiming for modest yet maximally secure returns with minimal risk to the trader.
No reviews
2025.11.10 09:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 22:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 22:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 01:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 10:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.08 09:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 09:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 10:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 10:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 10:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 10:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 10:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 10:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Neon Trade MT5
3000 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
17
100%
57
100%
52%
n/a
5.77
USD
2%
1:200
