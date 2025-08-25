SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / JPINDX225 XM v21
Zheng Shu Zhai Teng

JPINDX225 XM v21

Zheng Shu Zhai Teng
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2025 163%
XMTrading-MT5 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
263
Profit Trades:
133 (50.57%)
Loss Trades:
130 (49.43%)
Best trade:
70.09 USD
Worst trade:
-76.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 025.15 USD (44 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-784.97 USD (31 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (36.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.10 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
95.46%
Max deposit load:
6.35%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
153 (58.17%)
Short Trades:
110 (41.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
7.71 USD
Average Loss:
-6.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-99.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-17.93%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.16 USD
Maximal:
194.76 USD (39.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.63% (51.02 USD)
By Equity:
36.31% (197.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
JP225Cash 263
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
JP225Cash 240
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
JP225Cash 13K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.09 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XMの日経225cfdをベースに開発。

好調なｖ18シグナルと同じものでドル建て口座で再スタートしたものです。

日経225cfdのみの1ポジションx25ロジック戦略。

２２ロジックが４時間足、3ロジックが１時間足で稼働。

各時間足の始値でエントリー・クローズ・モディファイ等の確認をしています。

エントリーはストップ・リミット・マーケットプライスの3種類。

PT/SL・トレーリングストップ・経過時間・ロジックルール等で決済。

多数のエントリーをしますが、資金の約４０％のドローダウンで収まるように調整。

余剰証拠金 約7.7USDごとに0.1ロット増やす複利運用。（一度増えたロットはドローダウンでは減らないアグレッシブロット）

確認はしていませんが、不測の事態を避けるため以下の口座での稼働を推奨します。

・契約サイズ：1.0 （小数点以下の桁数は問題ないと思われます）

・commission・手数料なし （マイナススワップは考慮済みですが、commission・手数料が運用のさまたげとなります）

・レバレッジ 1：100 以上 （1：25の口座でも検証中で、半年間問題無し）


No reviews
2025.12.10 00:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 22:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 01:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 03:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 02:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 22:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 09:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.28 08:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.26 01:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 01:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.26 00:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 00:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
