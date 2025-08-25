- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|JP225Cash
|263
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|JP225Cash
|240
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|JP225Cash
|13K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
XMの日経225cfdをベースに開発。
好調なｖ18シグナルと同じものでドル建て口座で再スタートしたものです。
日経225cfdのみの1ポジションx25ロジック戦略。
２２ロジックが４時間足、3ロジックが１時間足で稼働。
各時間足の始値でエントリー・クローズ・モディファイ等の確認をしています。
エントリーはストップ・リミット・マーケットプライスの3種類。
PT/SL・トレーリングストップ・経過時間・ロジックルール等で決済。
多数のエントリーをしますが、資金の約４０％のドローダウンで収まるように調整。
余剰証拠金 約7.7USDごとに0.1ロット増やす複利運用。（一度増えたロットはドローダウンでは減らないアグレッシブロット）
確認はしていませんが、不測の事態を避けるため以下の口座での稼働を推奨します。
・契約サイズ：1.0 （小数点以下の桁数は問題ないと思われます）
・commission・手数料なし （マイナススワップは考慮済みですが、commission・手数料が運用のさまたげとなります）
・レバレッジ 1：100 以上 （1：25の口座でも検証中で、半年間問題無し）
USD
USD
USD