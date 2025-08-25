SignalsSections
Stijn Honore D Loones

Testttttt

Stijn Honore D Loones
0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 56%
XMGlobal-Real 29
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 332
Profit Trades:
1 643 (70.45%)
Loss Trades:
689 (29.55%)
Best trade:
42.22 USD
Worst trade:
-13.04 USD
Gross Profit:
964.87 USD (235 647 pips)
Gross Loss:
-592.46 USD (231 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (4.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.98 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
97.15%
Max deposit load:
3.93%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.57
Long Trades:
1 316 (56.43%)
Short Trades:
1 016 (43.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
0.59 USD
Average Loss:
-0.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-47.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.21 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.61%
Annual Forecast:
19.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.63 USD
Maximal:
49.21 USD (5.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.75% (47.09 USD)
By Equity:
11.07% (64.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDmicro 931
EURUSDmicro 756
AUDCADmicro 480
USDCADmicro 165
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDmicro 159
EURUSDmicro 130
AUDCADmicro 58
USDCADmicro 25
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDmicro -11K
EURUSDmicro 7.1K
AUDCADmicro 8.4K
USDCADmicro -88
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.22 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 04:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
