- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
751
Profit Trades:
529 (70.43%)
Loss Trades:
222 (29.56%)
Best trade:
164.88 USD
Worst trade:
-41.90 USD
Gross Profit:
3 714.02 USD (413 081 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 767.00 USD (232 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (448.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
622.49 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.16%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
5.57
Long Trades:
376 (50.07%)
Short Trades:
375 (49.93%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
7.02 USD
Average Loss:
-7.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-203.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-349.60 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
9.64%
Annual Forecast:
116.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.54 USD
Maximal:
349.60 USD (4.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.37% (330.25 USD)
By Equity:
4.57% (328.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|94
|GBPAUD
|94
|GBPJPY
|63
|NZDJPY
|46
|EURAUD
|46
|USDCAD
|39
|EURUSD
|37
|AUDJPY
|32
|CHFJPY
|32
|USDCHF
|30
|USDJPY
|29
|NZDCAD
|28
|EURGBP
|27
|EURCHF
|27
|GBPCAD
|27
|NZDCHF
|24
|GBPCHF
|20
|AUDCAD
|8
|CADCHF
|8
|EURCAD
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|AUDNZD
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPNZD
|4
|GBPUSD
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|752
|GBPAUD
|-394
|GBPJPY
|225
|NZDJPY
|-7
|EURAUD
|51
|USDCAD
|-54
|EURUSD
|160
|AUDJPY
|63
|CHFJPY
|153
|USDCHF
|105
|USDJPY
|642
|NZDCAD
|-61
|EURGBP
|45
|EURCHF
|41
|GBPCAD
|-12
|NZDCHF
|44
|GBPCHF
|29
|AUDCAD
|20
|CADCHF
|15
|EURCAD
|20
|AUDCHF
|43
|AUDNZD
|-23
|AUDUSD
|15
|GBPNZD
|27
|GBPUSD
|9
|CADJPY
|19
|NZDUSD
|10
|EURNZD
|11
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|75K
|GBPAUD
|-55K
|GBPJPY
|15K
|NZDJPY
|-457
|EURAUD
|6.6K
|USDCAD
|-5.5K
|EURUSD
|16K
|AUDJPY
|8.8K
|CHFJPY
|23K
|USDCHF
|9.5K
|USDJPY
|58K
|NZDCAD
|-7.5K
|EURGBP
|2.8K
|EURCHF
|6K
|GBPCAD
|-731
|NZDCHF
|4.8K
|GBPCHF
|5.7K
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|CADCHF
|1.2K
|EURCAD
|2.9K
|AUDCHF
|3.5K
|AUDNZD
|-3.3K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|GBPNZD
|4.7K
|GBPUSD
|924
|CADJPY
|2.9K
|NZDUSD
|1K
|EURNZD
|2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +164.88 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +448.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -203.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 4
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.72 × 178
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.93 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.00 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.32 × 22
|
RadexMarkets-Real 6
|5.67 × 21
|
FBS-Real-9
|9.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|10.24 × 123
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
7.9K
USD
USD
30
100%
751
70%
100%
2.10
2.59
USD
USD
5%
1:500