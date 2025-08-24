SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GTTM 4
Wing Ki Tze

GTTM 4

Wing Ki Tze
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
751
Profit Trades:
529 (70.43%)
Loss Trades:
222 (29.56%)
Best trade:
164.88 USD
Worst trade:
-41.90 USD
Gross Profit:
3 714.02 USD (413 081 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 767.00 USD (232 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (448.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
622.49 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.16%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
5.57
Long Trades:
376 (50.07%)
Short Trades:
375 (49.93%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
7.02 USD
Average Loss:
-7.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-203.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-349.60 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
9.64%
Annual Forecast:
116.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.54 USD
Maximal:
349.60 USD (4.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.37% (330.25 USD)
By Equity:
4.57% (328.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 94
GBPAUD 94
GBPJPY 63
NZDJPY 46
EURAUD 46
USDCAD 39
EURUSD 37
AUDJPY 32
CHFJPY 32
USDCHF 30
USDJPY 29
NZDCAD 28
EURGBP 27
EURCHF 27
GBPCAD 27
NZDCHF 24
GBPCHF 20
AUDCAD 8
CADCHF 8
EURCAD 7
AUDCHF 7
AUDNZD 5
AUDUSD 5
GBPNZD 4
GBPUSD 4
CADJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
EURNZD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 752
GBPAUD -394
GBPJPY 225
NZDJPY -7
EURAUD 51
USDCAD -54
EURUSD 160
AUDJPY 63
CHFJPY 153
USDCHF 105
USDJPY 642
NZDCAD -61
EURGBP 45
EURCHF 41
GBPCAD -12
NZDCHF 44
GBPCHF 29
AUDCAD 20
CADCHF 15
EURCAD 20
AUDCHF 43
AUDNZD -23
AUDUSD 15
GBPNZD 27
GBPUSD 9
CADJPY 19
NZDUSD 10
EURNZD 11
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 75K
GBPAUD -55K
GBPJPY 15K
NZDJPY -457
EURAUD 6.6K
USDCAD -5.5K
EURUSD 16K
AUDJPY 8.8K
CHFJPY 23K
USDCHF 9.5K
USDJPY 58K
NZDCAD -7.5K
EURGBP 2.8K
EURCHF 6K
GBPCAD -731
NZDCHF 4.8K
GBPCHF 5.7K
AUDCAD 3.3K
CADCHF 1.2K
EURCAD 2.9K
AUDCHF 3.5K
AUDNZD -3.3K
AUDUSD 1.5K
GBPNZD 4.7K
GBPUSD 924
CADJPY 2.9K
NZDUSD 1K
EURNZD 2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +164.88 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +448.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -203.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 4
E8Funding-Demo
0.71 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.72 × 178
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.93 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Demo
3.32 × 22
RadexMarkets-Real 6
5.67 × 21
FBS-Real-9
9.50 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-2
10.24 × 123
No reviews
2025.11.16 22:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 06:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 00:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.97% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 02:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.07 21:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 13:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.08% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 16:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.24 22:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.24 11:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 44 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GTTM 4
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
7.9K
USD
30
100%
751
70%
100%
2.10
2.59
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.