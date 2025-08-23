SignalsSections
Handiko Gesang A S

MRG Stable Growth

Handiko Gesang A S
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
58 (51.78%)
Loss Trades:
54 (48.21%)
Best trade:
221.28 USD
Worst trade:
-239.45 USD
Gross Profit:
4 207.99 USD (90 423 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 186.12 USD (89 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (716.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
716.58 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
69.32%
Max deposit load:
4.79%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
84 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
28 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
72.55 USD
Average Loss:
-77.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-921.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-921.86 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-17.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
201.20 USD
Maximal:
1 481.98 USD (34.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.56% (1 481.98 USD)
By Equity:
4.07% (148.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 16
AUDJPY 15
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD 2
USDCHF 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -180
USDJPY 176
EURJPY 119
AUDJPY 90
GBPJPY -95
GBPUSD -11
USDCHF -77
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.7K
USDJPY 2.3K
EURJPY 4.3K
AUDJPY 2.5K
GBPJPY -1.8K
GBPUSD -150
USDCHF -900
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +221.28 USD
Worst trade: -239 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +716.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -921.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
305 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.71% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 18:52
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 00:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.21% of days out of 95 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 10:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 03:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 10:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 17:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 04:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.23 04:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.