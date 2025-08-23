- Growth
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
58 (51.78%)
Loss Trades:
54 (48.21%)
Best trade:
221.28 USD
Worst trade:
-239.45 USD
Gross Profit:
4 207.99 USD (90 423 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 186.12 USD (89 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (716.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
716.58 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
69.32%
Max deposit load:
4.79%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
84 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
28 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
72.55 USD
Average Loss:
-77.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-921.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-921.86 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-17.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
201.20 USD
Maximal:
1 481.98 USD (34.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.56% (1 481.98 USD)
By Equity:
4.07% (148.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|16
|EURJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|15
|GBPJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-180
|USDJPY
|176
|EURJPY
|119
|AUDJPY
|90
|GBPJPY
|-95
|GBPUSD
|-11
|USDCHF
|-77
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.7K
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|EURJPY
|4.3K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|GBPJPY
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|-150
|USDCHF
|-900
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +221.28 USD
Worst trade: -239 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +716.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -921.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
