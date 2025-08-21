SignalsSections
Dany Wardiyanto

Gold Miracle

Dany Wardiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 833
Profit Trades:
972 (53.02%)
Loss Trades:
861 (46.97%)
Best trade:
28.83 USD
Worst trade:
-35.14 USD
Gross Profit:
4 133.48 USD (409 684 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 394.23 USD (339 005 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (1 005.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 005.06 USD (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
8.67%
Max deposit load:
20.21%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
113
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
189 (10.31%)
Short Trades:
1 644 (89.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
4.25 USD
Average Loss:
-3.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
72 (-31.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-865.23 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
6.07%
Annual Forecast:
73.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
87.05 USD
Maximal:
865.23 USD (13.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.09% (865.23 USD)
By Equity:
27.13% (1 513.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1833
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 739
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 71K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.83 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 37
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 005.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.31 × 52
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
* Pending Order
* Locking
* SL each entry
* Gold Only
No reviews
2026.01.16 02:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 10:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 01:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 07:58
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 12:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.26 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 20:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 04:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 07:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.26 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 04:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 10:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 09:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
