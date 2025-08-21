- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 833
Profit Trades:
972 (53.02%)
Loss Trades:
861 (46.97%)
Best trade:
28.83 USD
Worst trade:
-35.14 USD
Gross Profit:
4 133.48 USD (409 684 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 394.23 USD (339 005 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (1 005.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 005.06 USD (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
8.67%
Max deposit load:
20.21%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
113
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
189 (10.31%)
Short Trades:
1 644 (89.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
4.25 USD
Average Loss:
-3.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
72 (-31.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-865.23 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
6.07%
Annual Forecast:
73.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
87.05 USD
Maximal:
865.23 USD (13.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.09% (865.23 USD)
By Equity:
27.13% (1 513.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1833
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|739
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|71K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.83 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 37
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 005.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
* Pending Order
* Locking
* SL each entry
* Gold Only
No reviews
