Wing Kwong Lai

Alex I

Wing Kwong Lai
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 509%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
628
Profit Trades:
446 (71.01%)
Loss Trades:
182 (28.98%)
Best trade:
6 386.64 HKD
Worst trade:
-2 087.43 HKD
Gross Profit:
53 113.19 HKD (78 966 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 483.71 HKD (74 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (5 209.45 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 158.45 HKD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
46.67%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
437 (69.59%)
Short Trades:
191 (30.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
55.14 HKD
Average Profit:
119.09 HKD
Average Loss:
-101.56 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-8 739.62 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 739.62 HKD (12)
Monthly growth:
-15.30%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 HKD
Maximal:
8 934.98 HKD (16.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.75% (8 934.98 HKD)
By Equity:
54.70% (6 806.95 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 390
AUDUSD 125
NZDCAD 72
AUDCAD 33
AUDNZD 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 3.4K
AUDUSD 193
NZDCAD 716
AUDCAD 130
AUDNZD 12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -839
AUDUSD -7.8K
NZDCAD 7.9K
AUDCAD 4.3K
AUDNZD 1.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 386.64 HKD
Worst trade: -2 087 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 209.45 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 739.62 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-2
1.27 × 15
XMTrading-Real 254
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
3.75 × 4
ATFXGM8-Live
5.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 07:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 04:38
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 12:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 04:45
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 23:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 23:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 05:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 04:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 03:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 02:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 21:57
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 20:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.