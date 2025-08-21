- Growth
Trades:
628
Profit Trades:
446 (71.01%)
Loss Trades:
182 (28.98%)
Best trade:
6 386.64 HKD
Worst trade:
-2 087.43 HKD
Gross Profit:
53 113.19 HKD (78 966 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 483.71 HKD (74 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (5 209.45 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 158.45 HKD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
46.67%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
437 (69.59%)
Short Trades:
191 (30.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
55.14 HKD
Average Profit:
119.09 HKD
Average Loss:
-101.56 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-8 739.62 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 739.62 HKD (12)
Monthly growth:
-15.30%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 HKD
Maximal:
8 934.98 HKD (16.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.75% (8 934.98 HKD)
By Equity:
54.70% (6 806.95 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|390
|AUDUSD
|125
|NZDCAD
|72
|AUDCAD
|33
|AUDNZD
|8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|193
|NZDCAD
|716
|AUDCAD
|130
|AUDNZD
|12
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-839
|AUDUSD
|-7.8K
|NZDCAD
|7.9K
|AUDCAD
|4.3K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 386.64 HKD
Worst trade: -2 087 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 209.45 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 739.62 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
