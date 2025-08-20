- Growth
Trades:
241
Profit Trades:
164 (68.04%)
Loss Trades:
77 (31.95%)
Best trade:
20.52 USD
Worst trade:
-57.49 USD
Gross Profit:
715.93 USD (3 352 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
-784.19 USD (3 552 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (72.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.73 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
48.49%
Max deposit load:
107.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
54 (22.41%)
Short Trades:
187 (77.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.37 USD
Average Loss:
-10.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-80.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.01 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-35.16%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
122.26 USD
Maximal:
178.94 USD (65.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.05% (178.94 USD)
By Equity:
31.33% (75.23 USD)
|BTCUSD
|116
|XAUUSD
|81
|USDJPY
|9
|XAGUSD
|7
|XTIUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|-22
|XAUUSD
|-124
|USDJPY
|10
|XAGUSD
|45
|XTIUSD
|20
|EURJPY
|-7
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPJPY
|-2
|NZDUSD
|-3
|AUDUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|0
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|BTCUSD
|-191K
|XAUUSD
|-9.9K
|USDJPY
|836
|XAGUSD
|898
|XTIUSD
|202
|EURJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|875
|USDCAD
|185
|GBPJPY
|-393
|NZDUSD
|-284
|AUDUSD
|69
|AUDJPY
|9
|NZDJPY
|131
|EURUSD
|7
Best trade: +20.52 USD
Worst trade: -57 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.02 × 63
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.10 × 50
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.27 × 11
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.28 × 53
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.30 × 88
|
OctaFX-Real4
|0.33 × 118
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.40 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.43 × 84
|
Exness-Real
|0.43 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.78 × 923
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.88 × 204
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.88 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.92 × 102
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.04 × 90
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|1.14 × 456
I've been on a journey as a trader since 2020, navigating the markets with a blend of technical and fundamental analysis as my primary compass for every trading decision.
