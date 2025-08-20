SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Dedy Effendi
Dedy Effendi

0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -55%
OctaFX-Real4
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
241
Profit Trades:
164 (68.04%)
Loss Trades:
77 (31.95%)
Best trade:
20.52 USD
Worst trade:
-57.49 USD
Gross Profit:
715.93 USD (3 352 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
-784.19 USD (3 552 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (72.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.73 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
48.49%
Max deposit load:
107.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
54 (22.41%)
Short Trades:
187 (77.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.37 USD
Average Loss:
-10.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-80.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.01 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-35.16%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
122.26 USD
Maximal:
178.94 USD (65.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.05% (178.94 USD)
By Equity:
31.33% (75.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 116
XAUUSD 81
USDJPY 9
XAGUSD 7
XTIUSD 6
EURJPY 5
GBPUSD 4
USDCAD 3
GBPJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
AUDUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -22
XAUUSD -124
USDJPY 10
XAGUSD 45
XTIUSD 20
EURJPY -7
GBPUSD 11
USDCAD 1
GBPJPY -2
NZDUSD -3
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 0
NZDJPY 1
EURUSD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -191K
XAUUSD -9.9K
USDJPY 836
XAGUSD 898
XTIUSD 202
EURJPY -1.4K
GBPUSD 875
USDCAD 185
GBPJPY -393
NZDUSD -284
AUDUSD 69
AUDJPY 9
NZDJPY 131
EURUSD 7
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.52 USD
Worst trade: -57 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.02 × 63
Tickmill-Live05
0.10 × 50
Coinexx-Demo
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.27 × 11
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.28 × 53
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.30 × 88
OctaFX-Real4
0.33 × 118
OctaFX-Real5
0.40 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.43 × 84
Exness-Real
0.43 × 7
OctaFX-Real
0.78 × 923
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.88 × 204
OctaFX-Real2
0.88 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.92 × 102
ICMarkets-Live12
1.04 × 90
EGlobal-Cent6
1.14 × 456
18 more...
I've been on a journey as a trader since 2020, navigating the markets with a blend of technical and fundamental analysis as my primary compass for every trading decision.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dedy Effendi
30 USD per month
-55%
0
0
USD
159
USD
15
0%
241
68%
48%
0.91
-0.28
USD
76%
1:200
