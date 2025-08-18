- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
958
Profit Trades:
831 (86.74%)
Loss Trades:
127 (13.26%)
Best trade:
99.55 USD
Worst trade:
-291.23 USD
Gross Profit:
3 961.39 USD (318 941 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 138.90 USD (184 603 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (227.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.59 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
65.70%
Max deposit load:
17.60%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
155
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.26
Long Trades:
641 (66.91%)
Short Trades:
317 (33.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
1.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.77 USD
Average Loss:
-16.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-43.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-291.23 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.43%
Annual Forecast:
41.62%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
291.26 USD (13.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.21% (73.41 USD)
By Equity:
94.29% (687.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDu
|955
|EURJPYu
|2
|AUDJPYu
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDu
|1.8K
|EURJPYu
|3
|AUDJPYu
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDu
|134K
|EURJPYu
|404
|AUDJPYu
|55
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.55 USD
Worst trade: -291 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
