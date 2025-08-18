SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mr Jack Gold Miner
Gunawan Muhammad

Mr Jack Gold Miner

0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 414%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
958
Profit Trades:
831 (86.74%)
Loss Trades:
127 (13.26%)
Best trade:
99.55 USD
Worst trade:
-291.23 USD
Gross Profit:
3 961.39 USD (318 941 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 138.90 USD (184 603 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (227.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.59 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
65.70%
Max deposit load:
17.60%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
155
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.26
Long Trades:
641 (66.91%)
Short Trades:
317 (33.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
1.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.77 USD
Average Loss:
-16.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-43.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-291.23 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.43%
Annual Forecast:
41.62%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
291.26 USD (13.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.21% (73.41 USD)
By Equity:
94.29% (687.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 955
EURJPYu 2
AUDJPYu 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDu 1.8K
EURJPYu 3
AUDJPYu 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDu 134K
EURJPYu 404
AUDJPYu 55
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.55 USD
Worst trade: -291 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mr Jack Gold Miner

XAU/USD Specialist

2025.12.15 13:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 01:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 00:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 01:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 00:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 23:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 01:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 10:30
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 16:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 15:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 14:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 12:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
