Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
61 (49.19%)
Loss Trades:
63 (50.81%)
Best trade:
153.35 USD
Worst trade:
-102.65 USD
Gross Profit:
4 594.15 USD (194 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 651.09 USD (129 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (237.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
386.80 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
50.83%
Max deposit load:
9.63%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
82 (66.13%)
Short Trades:
42 (33.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
7.61 USD
Average Profit:
75.31 USD
Average Loss:
-57.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-503.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-503.67 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-31.86%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.34 USD
Maximal:
985.71 USD (47.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.81% (985.71 USD)
By Equity:
8.37% (37.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|123
|CHFJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|950
|CHFJPY
|-7
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|66K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Best trade: +153.35 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +237.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -503.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteForex-Real.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeKings-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AETOS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HiroseFinancialUK-MT4Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
Nefteprombank-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
Probability 58.7% Risk & Reward Ratio 1:1.57
