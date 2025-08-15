SignalsSections
Agus Sukman Yogandono

Bergoglio88

Agus Sukman Yogandono
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 314%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
61 (49.19%)
Loss Trades:
63 (50.81%)
Best trade:
153.35 USD
Worst trade:
-102.65 USD
Gross Profit:
4 594.15 USD (194 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 651.09 USD (129 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (237.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
386.80 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
50.83%
Max deposit load:
9.63%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
82 (66.13%)
Short Trades:
42 (33.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
7.61 USD
Average Profit:
75.31 USD
Average Loss:
-57.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-503.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-503.67 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-31.86%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.34 USD
Maximal:
985.71 USD (47.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.81% (985.71 USD)
By Equity:
8.37% (37.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 123
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 950
CHFJPY -7
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 66K
CHFJPY -1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +153.35 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +237.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -503.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteForex-Real.com
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 2
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
TradeKings-Real
0.00 × 1
AETOS-Live
0.00 × 1
HiroseFinancialUK-MT4Live1
0.00 × 1
Nefteprombank-Real
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
217 more...
Probability 58.7% Risk & Reward Ratio 1:1.57
No reviews
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.6% of days out of 174 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 167 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 11:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 05:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 14:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 09:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 07:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 05:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 19:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 20:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bergoglio88
30 USD per month
314%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
26
0%
124
49%
51%
1.25
7.61
USD
48%
1:200
Copy

