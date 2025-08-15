SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bounce Edge
Ervand Oganesyan

Bounce Edge

Ervand Oganesyan
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
Bybit-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
73 (85.88%)
Loss Trades:
12 (14.12%)
Best trade:
15.15 UST
Worst trade:
-29.12 UST
Gross Profit:
166.00 UST (16 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.79 UST (7 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (19.36 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.65 UST (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
85.36%
Max deposit load:
22.69%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
1.32
Long Trades:
41 (48.24%)
Short Trades:
44 (51.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
0.78 UST
Average Profit:
2.27 UST
Average Loss:
-8.32 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-47.37 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.37 UST (3)
Monthly growth:
17.77%
Annual Forecast:
215.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 UST
Maximal:
50.09 UST (18.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.51% (50.15 UST)
By Equity:
25.81% (43.12 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD+ 34
NZDCHF+ 26
EURGBP+ 25
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD+ 39
NZDCHF+ -14
EURGBP+ 42
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD+ 6.2K
NZDCHF+ -1.3K
EURGBP+ 3.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.15 UST
Worst trade: -29 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.36 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.37 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.03 10:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 01:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 06:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 05:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 03:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 07:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 09:23
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.73% of days out of 173 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 12:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 07:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 09:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.30 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 08:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bounce Edge
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
166
UST
35
100%
85
85%
85%
1.66
0.78
UST
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.