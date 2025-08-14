SignalsSections
Ai Jing Gao

THPX16

Ai Jing Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 96%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 259
Profit Trades:
3 916 (53.94%)
Loss Trades:
3 343 (46.05%)
Best trade:
265.55 USD
Worst trade:
-392.66 USD
Gross Profit:
61 878.35 USD (26 786 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 163.77 USD (20 357 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (82.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
790.97 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
77.46%
Max deposit load:
7.91%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.25
Long Trades:
3 655 (50.35%)
Short Trades:
3 604 (49.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.34 USD
Average Profit:
15.80 USD
Average Loss:
-15.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-141.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 077.24 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
17.57%
Annual Forecast:
213.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.30 USD
Maximal:
4 320.19 USD (40.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.28% (4 320.19 USD)
By Equity:
10.18% (533.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BRTBTC 1817
ETHJPY 1537
ETHUSD 1045
BRTUSD 495
XAGBTC 415
WTIBTC 392
XAUETH 352
BTCJPY 298
WTIUSD 232
BTCEUR 174
XAUBTC 161
BTCGBP 149
XAUUSD 77
BTCUSD 76
XAGUSD 39
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BRTBTC 5.2K
ETHJPY 369
ETHUSD -32
BRTUSD -2.7K
XAGBTC 1.3K
WTIBTC 99
XAUETH 3.3K
BTCJPY 135
WTIUSD 101
BTCEUR 222
XAUBTC 1.4K
BTCGBP 284
XAUUSD -8
BTCUSD -21
XAGUSD 24
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BRTBTC 57K
ETHJPY 535K
ETHUSD -17K
BRTUSD 22K
XAGBTC 24K
WTIBTC 10K
XAUETH 11K
BTCJPY 2M
WTIUSD 10K
BTCEUR 1.9M
XAUBTC 13K
BTCGBP 2.1M
XAUUSD -766
BTCUSD -206K
XAGUSD 494
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +265.55 USD
Worst trade: -393 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
3.80 × 1076
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
23.60 × 20
No reviews
2025.11.21 15:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 03:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 17:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 10:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.15 00:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 23:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 01:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.18 01:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 21:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 21:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.07 23:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 09:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 07:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.