SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Study
Ji Bao Wu

Study

Ji Bao Wu
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 38%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
38 (69.09%)
Loss Trades:
17 (30.91%)
Best trade:
621.44 USD
Worst trade:
-885.50 USD
Gross Profit:
5 782.56 USD (365 828 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 848.73 USD (401 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 762.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 762.55 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
26.76%
Max deposit load:
8.12%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
49 (89.09%)
Short Trades:
6 (10.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
35.16 USD
Average Profit:
152.17 USD
Average Loss:
-226.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-504.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 186.85 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.77%
Annual Forecast:
-33.61%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.15 USD
Maximal:
1 964.67 USD (34.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.97% (1 964.67 USD)
By Equity:
6.54% (828.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 7
BTCUSD 6
GBPUSD 1
CHINA50 1
HK50 1
US500 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 449
XAGUSD 1.2K
BTCUSD -312
GBPUSD -17
CHINA50 3
HK50 34
US500 621
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 70K
XAGUSD 5.5K
BTCUSD -143K
GBPUSD -178
CHINA50 340
HK50 27K
US500 5.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +621.44 USD
Worst trade: -886 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 762.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -504.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.29 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.48 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 10
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.87 × 76
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 5
Exness-Real16
1.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.11 × 1286
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.32 × 1433
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.43 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.77 × 246
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.08 × 382
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.24 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.25 × 1816
Axi-US06-Live
2.59 × 32
Tickmill-Live08
3.41 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live05
3.54 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.00 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
4.00 × 1
36 more...
日线、4H、1H、5M多周期趋势共振，中长线、低频、小止损，EA辅助+人工交易，以黄金为主。单单带止损，单次亏损2%左右，连续止损最大回撤20%左右，请勿比等比例跟随，否则可能存在较大风险。
风险提示：本人只提供信号，不保证盈亏，盈亏自负！
No reviews
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.23 00:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 12:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 19:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.07 03:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 19:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 13:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 19:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 14:32
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 07:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 07:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
