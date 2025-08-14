- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
38 (69.09%)
Loss Trades:
17 (30.91%)
Best trade:
621.44 USD
Worst trade:
-885.50 USD
Gross Profit:
5 782.56 USD (365 828 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 848.73 USD (401 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 762.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 762.55 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
26.76%
Max deposit load:
8.12%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
49 (89.09%)
Short Trades:
6 (10.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
35.16 USD
Average Profit:
152.17 USD
Average Loss:
-226.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-504.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 186.85 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.77%
Annual Forecast:
-33.61%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.15 USD
Maximal:
1 964.67 USD (34.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.97% (1 964.67 USD)
By Equity:
6.54% (828.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|XAGUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|1
|CHINA50
|1
|HK50
|1
|US500
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|449
|XAGUSD
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-312
|GBPUSD
|-17
|CHINA50
|3
|HK50
|34
|US500
|621
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|70K
|XAGUSD
|5.5K
|BTCUSD
|-143K
|GBPUSD
|-178
|CHINA50
|340
|HK50
|27K
|US500
|5.1K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +621.44 USD
Worst trade: -886 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 762.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -504.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.29 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.48 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.50 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.87 × 76
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real16
|1.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.11 × 1286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.32 × 1433
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.43 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.77 × 246
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.08 × 382
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.24 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.25 × 1816
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.59 × 32
|
Tickmill-Live08
|3.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|3.54 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.00 × 14
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|4.00 × 1
日线、4H、1H、5M多周期趋势共振，中长线、低频、小止损，EA辅助+人工交易，以黄金为主。单单带止损，单次亏损2%左右，连续止损最大回撤20%左右，请勿比等比例跟随，否则可能存在较大风险。
风险提示：本人只提供信号，不保证盈亏，盈亏自负！
风险提示：本人只提供信号，不保证盈亏，盈亏自负！
