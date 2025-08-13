SignalsSections
DANA DARURAT
Akhmad Syauqi

DANA DARURAT

Akhmad Syauqi
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 328%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
513
Profit Trades:
390 (76.02%)
Loss Trades:
123 (23.98%)
Best trade:
20.72 USD
Worst trade:
-15.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 151.83 USD (114 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-778.56 USD (76 682 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (56.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.69 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
8.37%
Max deposit load:
114.83%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.66
Long Trades:
258 (50.29%)
Short Trades:
255 (49.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
2.95 USD
Average Loss:
-6.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-39.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.06 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
53.28%
Annual Forecast:
646.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
80.14 USD (19.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.13% (80.14 USD)
By Equity:
64.02% (77.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 513
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 373
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.72 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CPTMarketsLtd-Live
0.00 × 2
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
0.00 × 10
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 4
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live 2
0.17 × 12
78 more...
Scalping & Swing Trade
No reviews
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 20:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 16:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 09:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 17:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 07:49
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 14:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.30 10:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 19:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 12:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 17:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 15:54
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 09:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 07:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
