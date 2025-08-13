- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
513
Profit Trades:
390 (76.02%)
Loss Trades:
123 (23.98%)
Best trade:
20.72 USD
Worst trade:
-15.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 151.83 USD (114 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-778.56 USD (76 682 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (56.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.69 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
8.37%
Max deposit load:
114.83%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.66
Long Trades:
258 (50.29%)
Short Trades:
255 (49.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
2.95 USD
Average Loss:
-6.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-39.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.06 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
53.28%
Annual Forecast:
646.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
80.14 USD (19.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.13% (80.14 USD)
By Equity:
64.02% (77.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|513
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|373
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.72 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|0.00 × 10
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live 2
|0.17 × 12
Scalping & Swing Trade
