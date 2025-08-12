SignalsSections
Thi Chau Tho Nguyen

Viet Goai Cop

Thi Chau Tho Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
96 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 47%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
414
Profit Trades:
158 (38.16%)
Loss Trades:
256 (61.84%)
Best trade:
2 020.80 USD
Worst trade:
-823.83 USD
Gross Profit:
13 473.66 USD (23 712 689 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 469.45 USD (20 034 171 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (557.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 792.90 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
12.27%
Max deposit load:
1.41%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
327 (78.99%)
Short Trades:
87 (21.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
4.84 USD
Average Profit:
85.28 USD
Average Loss:
-44.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-252.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 314.76 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-15.26%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
935.23 USD
Maximal:
2 639.27 USD (90.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.68% (1 953.90 USD)
By Equity:
2.66% (78.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 414
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.7M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 020.80 USD
Worst trade: -824 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +557.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -252.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.22 18:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.16 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 14:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 01:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 07:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 09:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.31 11:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 12:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.23 23:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.23 05:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 12:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 540 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
