Farid Al Hakim

ABC BOT

Farid Al Hakim
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 81%
Exness-Real4
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 348
Profit Trades:
2 858 (65.73%)
Loss Trades:
1 490 (34.27%)
Best trade:
507.56 USD
Worst trade:
-130.45 USD
Gross Profit:
16 429.35 USD (133 449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 154.10 USD (174 603 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (423.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 357.01 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
94.04%
Max deposit load:
36.65%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.81
Long Trades:
2 393 (55.04%)
Short Trades:
1 955 (44.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
5.75 USD
Average Loss:
-6.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 080.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 080.73 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
11.56%
Annual Forecast:
140.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.14 USD
Maximal:
1 080.73 USD (9.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.49% (1 080.73 USD)
By Equity:
31.84% (3 288.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 4348
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 6.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -41K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +507.56 USD
Worst trade: -130 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +423.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 080.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.07 × 198
Exness-Real4
0.37 × 547
EuromarketFX-Live
0.46 × 72
Exness-Real2
0.50 × 127
Exness-Real
0.72 × 1362
RubixFX-Live
0.80 × 5
OneTrade-Real
0.84 × 70
MTrading-Live
1.00 × 1
Activtrades-Demo
1.21 × 144
Exness-Real6
1.22 × 89
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
1.30 × 10
Armada-Live
1.40 × 30
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
8.86 × 14
AForex-Real
9.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 7
11.67 × 3
No reviews
2025.10.05 22:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.12 03:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.12 03:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.