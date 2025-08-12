- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 348
Profit Trades:
2 858 (65.73%)
Loss Trades:
1 490 (34.27%)
Best trade:
507.56 USD
Worst trade:
-130.45 USD
Gross Profit:
16 429.35 USD (133 449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 154.10 USD (174 603 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (423.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 357.01 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
94.04%
Max deposit load:
36.65%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.81
Long Trades:
2 393 (55.04%)
Short Trades:
1 955 (44.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
5.75 USD
Average Loss:
-6.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 080.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 080.73 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
11.56%
Annual Forecast:
140.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.14 USD
Maximal:
1 080.73 USD (9.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.49% (1 080.73 USD)
By Equity:
31.84% (3 288.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|4348
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-41K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +507.56 USD
Worst trade: -130 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +423.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 080.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.07 × 198
|
Exness-Real4
|0.37 × 547
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.46 × 72
|
Exness-Real2
|0.50 × 127
|
Exness-Real
|0.72 × 1362
|
RubixFX-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.84 × 70
|
MTrading-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Activtrades-Demo
|1.21 × 144
|
Exness-Real6
|1.22 × 89
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|1.30 × 10
|
Armada-Live
|1.40 × 30
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|8.86 × 14
|
AForex-Real
|9.00 × 6
|
XM.COM-Real 7
|11.67 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
81%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
22
99%
4 348
65%
94%
1.61
1.44
USD
USD
32%
1:400